MRED Becomes First Multiple Listing Service in Midwest to Integrate MobilityScore

LISLE, Ill., March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real estate technology is moving forward at a record pace, and Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) is making moves at the forefront with the introduction of MobilityScore integrated into its property data system. The Chicagoland area multiple listing service (MLS) announced this latest advancement in the form of a partnership with TransitScreen that brings MRED's more than 45,000 real estate professionals a new way to help home buyers and sellers.



The MobilityScore tool displays an address' nearby transportation options on all MRED listings, evaluating the ease of mobility on a 1-100 scale. Scores are available for all locations in the United States and Canada, gauging public transit options as well as available carsharing, bikesharing, and hailed ridesharing services. The result is an easy-to-understand measure of transportation access that can play a major factor in home-buying decisions.



"We're excited that Chicagoland homebuyers will now be able to understand their mobility and commuting options while searching listings on MRED," said Ryan Croft, TransitScreen Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer. "With MobilityScore, MRED search is amplified with local rail, bus, carsharing, ridehailing, and bike/scootershare info to choose the best home with mobility in mind. MobilityScore and MRED's deep data insights are a great fit and moves forward our mission to help people get around without a car."



The MRED-TransitScreen partnership began through the Moderne Ventures Passport Program, a company-to-company mentoring initiative. This program introduced MRED to TransitScreen and its cutting-edge mobility tool that was launched in 2017.



MobilityScore is now an integrated part of MRED's connectMLS, joining a diverse list of more than 20 product and service offerings.



"Our goal is to provide our real estate professionals with everything they need to succeed, so we're happy to offer an easy way to show clients the transportation options near a home they're interested in," said MRED President/CEO Rebecca Jensen. "MobilityScore gives agents another MRED tool to help meet the demands of an always-changing market."



About MRED



Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) is the real estate data aggregator and distributor providing the Chicagoland multiple listing service (MLS) to more than 45,000 brokers and appraisers and over 7,300 offices. MRED serves Chicago and the surrounding "collar" counties and provides property information encompassing northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. MRED delivers more than 20 products and services to its customers. MRED is the 2013 Inman News Most Innovative MLS/Real Estate Trade Association, and for nine consecutive years the MRED Help Desk has been identified as one of the best small business centers in North America by BenchmarkPortal. For more information please visit MREDLLC.com.



About TransitScreen



TransitScreen is a Washington, DC-based software company, known for its real-time displays of nearby mobility choices, from public transit to bikeshare, carshare, and ridehailing services. They have more than 1,000 customers in multifamily and commercial real estate lobbies and corporate offices across North America. In November 2018, TransitScreen launched CityMotion, the first mobility app for business commuters. For more information, check out TransitScreen.com.

Jeremy Sharp Midwest Real Estate Data LLC 630-799-1402 jeremy.sharp@mredllc.com