Cowen Outsourced Trading Adds Three Industry Veterans

NEW YORK, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) ("Cowen" or the "Company") today announced that Brian Walker, Ted Geary and Douglas Finkel have joined Cowen Prime Services LLC's global outsourced trading group. All experienced traders, they add significant value to the firm's established and award-winning offerings. Cowen's global outsourced trading team is now 25 traders strong with professionals across the US, London, Belfast and Hong Kong.



Brian Walker comes to Cowen as a Director with a 17 year trading background, including more than half that time at several well-known hedge funds. Most recently, Mr. Walker was Senior Vice President and Derivatives Sales Trader with Jefferies Group, LLC in New York, where he worked since 2012. Before moving to the sell-side, Brian served as the Head Trader at Sursum Capital Management LP, as Trader and Portfolio Manager at Bellman Walter Capital, and as Execution Trader at SAC Capital.

Ted Geary joins Cowen as a Director and brings his 22 years of trading and investment management experience to our firm. Prior to joining Cowen, Mr. Geary was a Co-Founder and Managing Partner of YG Partners, LLC, where he developed the infrastructure of the long-short equity fund, led the fundraising effort and secured the initial seed investment, as well as oversaw the launch of liquid alternative vehicles and implemented portfolio management, trading and risk systems. Immediately preceding this, Ted was a Partner and Head Trader with Temagami Partners, a Partner and Head Trader with Harrier Hawk, the Head Trader at Trafalet Delta Funds, and an equity trader at Lazard Freres.

Douglas Finkel comes to Cowen with an 18 year career that includes the financial technology and institutional trading disciplines of the investment management business. Most recently, from 2007-2018, Mr. Finkel was a Senior Vice President in Equity Derivatives Sales and Trading with BTIG LLC. Prior to this, from 2000-06 Doug worked at Bloomberg, most recently as a Senior Sales Representative and Consultant, where he engaged and managed the relationship with some of the largest banks and brokerages.

Michael Rosen, Managing Director and Global Co-Head of Prime Brokerage and Outsourced Trading, said, "We are excited to welcome Brian, Ted and Doug to the outsourced trading team and to add their diverse backgrounds and individual talents to our comprehensive and award-winning solution. In addition to offering their respective expertise in other asset classes to our existing clients, we believe they will play an important role in furthering our global business development efforts.

Jack Seibald, Managing Director and Global Co-Head of Prime Brokerage and Outsourced Trading, added, "We take great pride in offering investment managers a premier, cost-efficient solution for their trading needs, and believe that the continuing growth of our outsourced trading business reflects our differentiated approach that's highlighted by transparency and the comprehensive level of operational support we provide our clients."

About Cowen Outsourced Trading

Cowen Outsourced Trading provides investment managers with a first-rate, cost efficient solution for their trading needs. Our offering is full service, multi-asset class, global, and is differentiated by its transparency and level of operational support. Cowen Prime Services LLC dba Cowen Outsourced Trading. The firm is a registered broker dealer and investment advisor with the SEC, and is a member of FINRA, NFA and SIPC. Cowen Prime Services' solutions are offered internationally through the firm's UK based affiliate, Cowen International Limited, which is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK.

For additional information, visit: www.cowen.com/capabilities/outsourcedtrading/

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. ("Cowen" or the "Company") is a diversified financial services firm that operates through two business segments: a broker dealer and an investment management division. The Company's broker dealer division offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing and commission management services. Cowen's investment management segment offers actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen Inc. focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com.

