MobiCard Inc. aka Peer to Peer Network announces agreement for Phase 1 Platform Release schedule and kick off of Statement of Work (SOW) with Think Latitude Inc.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobiCard Inc. aka Peer to Peer Network (OTC:PTOP) announces it has executed agreement for Phase 1 Platform Release schedule and kick off of Statement of Work (SOW) with Think Latitude Inc.



MobiCard, Inc. is excited to announce the kick off and execution of the SOW with Think Latitude Inc, in order to complete development of the new MobiCard platform.

Think Latitude was chosen based upon their successful completion of over 300 such projects and a policy of accepting pay based upon performance. The Scope of Work was Executed on March 22, 2019 and finalized with an initial kick off payment of $25,000 to commence the project. The $289,655 contract is expected to be completed by summers end of 2019. A follow-on payment of $25,000 will be due in 30 days from March 22nd.

Andy Sajnani, CEO of Think Latitude Inc. expresses, "The Think Latitude and Mobicard relationship has been fortified throughout the last several months as our vision of the platform has aligned through progressive strides to advance the company with their core technology. Our Team is intently looking forward to providing Mobicard with top tier services which will resonate in due time when the new Mobicard platform is released."

Once completed MobiCard's new, full scale application will work across the gamut of popular devices including Apple IOS, Google Android and web based applications. The new platform will be top of the line with over 384 new action items above and beyond the old legacy product. Joshua Sodaitis CEO of Mobicard Inc. worked tirelessly over countless hours with both Andy CEO and Misha COO of Think Latitude to add creative contribution action items before finalizing the contract. With the power to provide linkage to a wide array of one's social media and incomparable data analytics for users, MobiCard promises to bring the traditional, printed business card fully into the digital age. This strategic partnership, forged by the intense vision and ambition of MobiCard CEO Josh Sodaitis, heralds the creation of a product that will truly revolutionize the future of business networking. The agreement reads: "If some features are still in development for the end of Phase 1, Think Latitude agrees to deliver them past the time frame granted they can bring Mobicard to a market ready release after the end of 100 business days."

"Our long-standing strategic partnership with Josh Sodaitis has become extremely valuable for our team at Think Latitude, as it displays his intensive vision and undeniable ambition to create a revolutionary platform that will change the future of business networking," states Misha Shan, COO of Think Latitude.

MobiCard CEO Joshua Sodaitis further states, "Think Latitude and I have discussed MobiCoin being linked into our new platform. After the former CEO halted the program for legal review, MoibiCard did get a legal opinion that the MobiCoin program is a rewards type program, and would comply with proper regulations. We will continue to evaluate all options for linking the MobiCoin with the new technology platforms. MobiCoins previously issued are still valid, but the reward program is under review and potentially will be revamped. I expect to bring it back, as it was such a popular program that drives revenue and incentivizes people to sign up for a paid premium version of the MobiCard. Prospects for MobiCard have never been better."

MobiCard Inc. a.k.a Peer to Peer Network ("PTOP") owns and markets its core technology, a SaaS mobile solution branded C2A MobiCard, a scalable mobile business card software platform that enables users to create a customized web-based personalized mobile app that is sharable by text SMS, email, digital and social media. Subscribers are able to track when the card opens, views and shares all while validating and analyzing new leads and referrals in real time, thereby knowing who and when to follow up. www.freemobicard.com

