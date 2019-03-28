For The Earth Hires R&D Director for Oregon CBD Extraction Facility

PHOENIX, AZ, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- For The Earth Corporation (the "Company" or "FTEG") (OTC:FTEG), an emerging vertically integrated CBD producer and retailer, is very excited to announce the addition of its newest team member, David Michael Errington, as Director of Research and Development for its new state-of-the-art CBD extraction and production facility to be located in Eugene, OR.



"David is ideal for the role," stated FTEG CEO Nelson Grist. "We are getting down to the final steps in our process of acquiring and launching our Eugene facility. One of the most important steps in that process was finding someone with blue chip credentials who also seemed like a strong fit with the For The Earth culture. With David, we hit the jackpot."

Mr. Errington is a molecular, microbiological, and computer scientist experienced with regulatory compliance, employee training, and new product initiatives. He previously worked as a genetic scientist and consultant with Footprint Biosciences, where he specialized in chemical process evaluation and testing under State and Federal compliance guidelines, regulations compliance and process development for industrial manufacturing environment, chemical production line factors, and microorganism genetic manipulation and industrial application design.

Mr. Grist continued, "David is one major piece of the puzzle. With the right team in place, the rest of the process becomes that much more manageable."

Management notes that the Company continues to be fully committed to a vertical model with a strong emphasis on differentiating itself in the rapidly expanding CBD marketplace by connecting an aggressively organic and natural production process with its end-market brand identity.

"The CBD market continues to explode into a $20 billion monster, and we continue to believe there is a significant opportunity to outperform that steep curve by owning the farm-to-table image in that expanding marketplace. Getting our Oregon facility up and running as soon as possible will go a long way toward achieving that objective," concluded Mr. Grist.

About For The Earth Corporation

For The Earth Corporation is an emerging integrated CBD producer and retailer in the United States. The Company is in the process of establishing a vertical framework that will extend from cultivation to extraction and production to a strategic retail footprint that includes multiple locations in Las Vegas and New York featuring mall kiosks, vending machines, e-commerce, and full store locations serving both the human and pet CBD markets. Two mall leases have been signed recently in Las Vegas, with another vending machine location secured in New York City. The Company plans to expand its New York vending machine penetration by the end of 2019. In addition, the Company has begun early-stage work to establish a state-of-the-art CBD extraction and production facility in Eugene, OR.

