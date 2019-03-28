Interpublic Receives Perfect Score on 2019 HRC Corporate Equality Index

New York, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) announced today that it has received a perfect score of 100 percent on the 2019 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. This marks the 10th year that IPG has received a perfect score. IPG also received the distinction of "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality" by HRC.

"This year marks a milestone for us in that it's the 10th year we are receiving a perfect score on the HRC's Corporate Equality Index," noted Michael Roth, Chairman and CEO of Interpublic. "Attracting great people to develop their careers with IPG has been a top priority. Our culture – one that celebrates diversity, equity and inclusion – is the key reason we're able to attract such great talent. We are honored to be entering our second decade as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality. At IPG, we value diversity, equity and inclusion just the way we value clients and financial performance. This recognition proves we're getting it right," he continued.

IPGLBT is IPG's business resource group for our lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer employees and their allies. It ensures that LGBTQ+ employees, consumers and their allies are treated inclusively within IPG, our operating companies, and the work we do for our clients. Throughout the year, IPGLBT offers a range of activities -- recent programs include "Connecting with LGBTQ+ Audiences Authentically in Media," a partnership with IPG's Center for Marketing Intelligence on LGBTQ+ consumer insights, and a PFLAG webinar on becoming a trans ally. IPGLBT also developed a Spirit Day guide about bullying of LGBT youth. IPGLBT is one of six business resource groups at IPG, which also include the Asian Heritage Group (AHG), the Black Employee Network (BEN), SOMOS: the Hispanic/Latino Heritage Group, Women's Leadership Network (WLN) and IPG Women in Technology.

About Interpublic

Interpublic is one of the world's leading organizations of advertising agencies and marketing services companies. Major global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, MAGNA, McCann, Momentum, MRM//McCann, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency. For more information, please visit www.interpublic.com .

About the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community. For more information on the 2019 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei .





