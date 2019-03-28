Sovrin Foundation Wins Award for Greatest Social Impact

Las Vegas, NV, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sovrin Foundation is deeply honored to receive the "Greatest Social Impact" award at the KNOW 2019 Conference. The award was given in recognition of the Foundation's role in enabling self-sovereign identity for all through its efforts establishing a world-wide network in support of this goal. The award is given by One World Identity, a market intelligence and strategy firm focused on identity, trust, and the data economy in recognition of the company, nonprofit, or industry association that has made the greatest impact on global social and/or financial inclusion through identity technology, products, or services.



"We at The Sovrin Foundation are delighted to see the work we are doing to give people control of their identities get this kind of recognition." said Sovrin Foundation Executive Director and CEO, Heather Dahl. "If we can give everyone secure digital identity that's under their control, we can transform the way the world uses the internet. As an open solution for SSI, Sovrin allows any person or organization to be independent in using identity to flexibly meet their individual needs. We can deliver critical services, protect inalienable rights, and manage humanitarian crises in new, powerful, and effective ways. This is not an aspiration. This is Sovrin."



Earlier in the year, Phil Windley, the Chairman of the Sovrin Foundation Board of Trustees, was named one of the top 100 Influencers in Identity by OWI.



"The Sovrin Network changes everything," says Windley. "As a decentralized, global, public utility for identity, Sovrin protects the autonomy people deserve in online interactions by giving people control over how they manage their digital identity. Self-sovereign identity is cryptographically secure, life-long, and independent of third parties—it is the critical element that has been missing since the inception of the internet—a frictionless way of providing identity verification that respects human dignity."



Backed by over 60 leading companies and organizations from around the globe, the Sovrin Foundation is a non-profit organization established to administer the Governance Framework for the Sovrin Network, a decentralized global public network enabling self-sovereign identity on the internet. Using the Sovrin Network, people, organizations and things can own and control their own permanent digital identity.



The KNOW Awards recognize the most compelling leaders, innovators, organizations of the past year bringing visibility to the people and projects that are making a difference.



The Sovrin Foundation is rapidly growing having recently announced the launch of a new streamlined process for businesses, governments, and other organizations with use cases currently in development to write to the Sovrin public ledger.



Organizations interested in advancing self-sovereign identity and supporting the work of The Sovrin Foundation may also join the recently launched Sovrin Alliance.

The KNOW Conference is the definitive event focused on the data economy, featuring leading-edge product demos, expert content sessions, in-depth policy forums, and innovations in digital identity. Define the Future of Trust at KNOW 2019, March 24-27, 2019, at the Aria Resort in Las Vegas. The third annual KNOW Awards recognize the most compelling leaders, innovators, organizations of the past year. KNOW 2019 aims to raise the bar for the identity, and these awards bring visibility to the people and projects that are making a difference.



