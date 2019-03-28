Identiv to Showcase RFID, NFC, and UHF Solutions to Secure the IoT at RFID Journal LIVE!

FREMONT, Calif., March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) announced that it will demonstrate its complete radio-frequency identification (RFID), near-field communication (NFC), and inlay portfolio to secure the Internet of Things (IoT) during RFID Journal LIVE! on April 2 – 4, 2019 in Phoenix, Ariz. RFID Journal LIVE! is the world's largest event focused on RFID and related technologies. Now in its 17th year, the event features more than 200 exhibitors from 26 countries showcasing the best selection of RFID tags, readers, and software and implementation services.



Event: RFID Journal LIVE!

Date: April 2 - 4, 2019

Location: Booth 715 | Phoenix Convention Center | Phoenix, Ariz.

Identiv's showcase of transponder solutions for the IoT and hands-on demos will include:

Complete RFID, NFC, and inlay portfolio — Identiv's innovative transponder portfolio brings smart identities and security to the IoT, features unique form factors and different shapes and finishes, and is available as dry inlays, wet inlays, printed labels, tickets, PVC cards, and more.





New family of NTAG® 424 DNA Tags — The new tags use NXP's state-of-the-art secure authentication chip, introducing security, privacy, and trust for NFC IoT applications while providing the most efficient method of digitally connecting products.





High-performance UHF Tags — Identiv's ultra-high frequency (UHF) tags features high-performance RFID designs for applications requiring long read distances.



— Identiv's ultra-high frequency (UHF) tags features high-performance RFID designs for applications requiring long read distances. Sensor-based inlays — Identiv's portable powered smart sensor tracks and stores temperature and humidity readings and can be read locally by RFID readers, such as mobile phones, or uploaded to the Internet for analytic purposes.

RFID Journal LIVE! will be held April 2 – 4, 2019 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Ariz. Connect with Identiv onsite in booth 715. For one-on-one demonstrations, schedule a meeting with an expert during the event.