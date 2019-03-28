HP Propelling Industry to 3D Production, More Than 10 Million Parts Produced on Multi Jet Fusion Technology Last Year Alone

Daimler Trucks North America, Fast Radius, Linear AMS, US Marine Corps and more leveraging HP 3D Printing solutions; new HP Jet Fusion 500/300 series prototyping solution shipping in volume; HP Metal Jet Production Service now widely available

HP's Jet Fusion 500/300 series 3D printer is being used by customers including Daimler Trucks North America



Metal Jet Production Service for the 3D printing of industrial-grade metal parts is now widely available



A fuel window for Husqvarna's landscaping products is an example of one of the more than 10 million parts produced using HP's Multi Jet Fusion technology in the past year





News highlights:

More than 10 million parts produced using HP Multi Jet Fusion technology in the last year

HP Jet Fusion 500/300 Series 3D printers for functional prototyping are now shipping in volume with new customers such as Daimler Trucks North America

HP's Metal Jet Production Service is now widely available, enabling customers to upload designs and produce production-grade metal parts in large quantities

CHICAGO, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next week at the world's largest 3D printing user event, the Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) conference, HP Inc. will showcase new customers, applications, and technology as it continues leading the industry toward 3D production. HP's advanced portfolio of 3D printing technology continues to expand and is helping customers accelerate their digital manufacturing journey.



"More than 10 million parts were produced on HP's Multi Jet Fusion technology in the last year. We are seeing an explosion of new applications across industries taking advantage of the design freedom, superior economics, speed, and industrial-grade quality unlocked by HP and its partners," said Christoph Schell, President of 3D Printing and Digital Manufacturing, HP Inc. "As we continue to expand our plastics and metals portfolio across both prototyping and production, and build out our community of global partners, we are helping customers save money, accelerate time to market, and improve sustainability as they progress on their digital manufacturing journey."



HP and Its Community Driving the Industry to 3D Production



HP is working closely with innovative partners and customers around the world to transform the way they design, develop, produce, and distribute parts.



Fast Radius is the leading provider of comprehensive additive manufacturing solutions – from application discovery, to product design and testing, to industrial-grade production and global fulfillment. The company was recently named one of the 16 most innovative factories in the world by the World Economic Forum. Fast Radius houses the most advanced 3D printing technologies in this factory, including HP Multi Jet Fusion. They use HP Multi Jet Fusion technology to deliver innovative new 3D-printed applications and final parts to a wide-array of customers including:

Husqvarna Group, a leading Swedish manufacturer of outdoor power products, is moving parts in its spare parts catalog to the Fast Radius Virtual Warehouse, where they can be produced using HP's Jet Fusion 3D printers and shipped on demand as needed.

a leading Swedish manufacturer of outdoor power products, is moving parts in its spare parts catalog to the Fast Radius Virtual Warehouse, where they can be produced using HP's Jet Fusion 3D printers and shipped on demand as needed. Yanfeng Global Automotive Interiors , the global leader in automotive interior solutions, is using additive manufacturing and HP Multi Jet Fusion technology to make advances in the driver's experience in the vehicles of today and tomorrow.

, the global leader in automotive interior solutions, is using additive manufacturing and HP Multi Jet Fusion technology to make advances in the driver's experience in the vehicles of today and tomorrow. United States Marine Corp , an elite branch of the US armed forces, has been making significant strides with the use of additive manufacturing technologies, including HP Multi Jet Fusion technology, to enhance their readiness-now capabilities 1 .

, an elite branch of the US armed forces, has been making significant strides with the use of additive manufacturing technologies, including HP Multi Jet Fusion technology, to enhance their readiness-now capabilities . HP itself is one of the largest designers, manufacturers, and distributers of products in the world. HP's award-winning Reinventing HP With Multi Jet Fusion program is leveraging its own 3D printing technology to lower costs, speed time to market, increase customer satisfaction, and improve sustainability. Fast Radius is using HP Jet Fusion 3D printers to produce final parts for HP's Print, Personal Systems, and 3D Printing products.

"The benefits of the HP Multi Jet Fusion-enabled production service offered by Fast Radius provides customers with enormous application design, production, and supply chain benefits," said Lou Rassey, CEO, Fast Radius. "From reduced warehousing and obsolescence, and a lower carbon footprint, our collaboration with HP is truly bringing out the real value of additive manufacturing for businesses around the world."



HP works closely with automotive industry leaders who are adopting 3D printing technology, such as BMW and Volkswagen. HP's 3D printers are now expanding to the automotive industry's US-based suppliers network in the greater Detroit area with new customers such as:

Advantage Engineering Inc. believes in virtually limitless manufacturability, and are experts in designing, developing, and now producing 3D-printed parts using HP Multi Jet Fusion technology. The company is using their HP Jet Fusion 3D printers to enable auto manufacturers, as well as customers across other verticals including medical and consumer, to reduce time constraints and costs associated with traditional manufacturing.

believes in virtually limitless manufacturability, and are experts in designing, developing, and now producing 3D-printed parts using HP Multi Jet Fusion technology. The company is using their HP Jet Fusion 3D printers to enable auto manufacturers, as well as customers across other verticals including medical and consumer, to reduce time constraints and costs associated with traditional manufacturing. Linear AMS is a leading manufacturing service provider for the production of injection molded and 3D-printed plastic and metal parts for the automotive, consumer products, and industrial sectors. Linear AMS has installed multiple HP Jet Fusion 3D printers and is pioneering new applications using Multi Jet Fusion technology to reduce overall tooling costs, streamline designs, and provide parts for some of the world's largest auto makers.

New HP Jet Fusion 500/300 Series 3D Printers for Functional Prototyping Now Shipping in Volume



HP recently expanded its 3D printing portfolio with the new Jet Fusion 500/300 Series 3D printers, a lower-cost solution that complements HP's industrial-grade systems, enabling customers to go from prototyping to production on the same underlying technology. Today HP announced that the new Jet Fusion 500/300 series is shipping in volume and includes new customers such as:

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) is North America's leading commercial vehicle manufacturer. DTNA is demonstrating the power of digital manufacturing using HP's Jet Fusion 500/300 platform to accelerate its prototyping to production timeline.

is North America's leading commercial vehicle manufacturer. DTNA is demonstrating the power of digital manufacturing using HP's Jet Fusion 500/300 platform to accelerate its prototyping to production timeline. Unlimited Tomorrow is using HP Jet Fusion 580 printers to provide amputees with custom-made 3D-printed prosthetics. By liberating its manufacturing process from the constraints of traditional production methods, Unlimited Tomorrow is creating the most advanced artificial limbs that are accessible and affordable for remote and underprivileged communities.

is using HP Jet Fusion 580 printers to provide amputees with custom-made 3D-printed prosthetics. By liberating its manufacturing process from the constraints of traditional production methods, Unlimited Tomorrow is creating the most advanced artificial limbs that are accessible and affordable for remote and underprivileged communities. Clemson University is reinventing how it prototypes and produces functional parts using the HP Jet Fusion 500/300 series to advance innovation for departments such as the Clemson College of Engineering, Computing and Applied Sciences.

HP Metal Jet Production Service Now Widely Available for Final Parts Production



HP's industry leading portfolio helping customers on their journey to digital manufacturing includes HP Metal Jet , the most advanced 3D printing technology for the high volume manufacturing of production-grade metal parts, providing up to 50 times more productivity2 at a significantly lower cost3 than other 3D printing methods. Today HP announced that the HP Metal Jet Production Service 4 for the 3D printing of industrial-grade metal parts is now widely available. Customers can now upload 3D design files and receive functional metal parts in large quantities. The parts are produced by HP partners GKN Powder Metallurgy and Parmatech to ensure the highest standards of engineering and production quality.



HP at AMUG 2019



Join HP and its customers and partners as they share more insights on new 3D printing applications and digital manufacturing services:

"Scaling into Mass Production with Metal 3D Printing – Technology Differentiation and Applications"

Join Tim Weber, Global Head of HP's Metal Jet business, and partners GKN and Parmatech, for the latest on HP's Metal Jet technology and new applications (AMUG Diamond Session on Monday, April 1 at 4:30 p.m. in Williford A/B).

Join Tim Weber, Global Head of HP's Metal Jet business, and partners GKN and Parmatech, for the latest on HP's Metal Jet technology and new applications (AMUG Diamond Session on Monday, April 1 at 4:30 p.m. in Williford A/B). "All About the Customer – Removing the Hype and Making AM Real"

Join Scott Schiller, Global Head of Market Development at HP, and Lou Rassey, CEO of Fast Radius, to learn how Fast Radius is leveraging HP's Multi Jet Fusion technology to unlock new applications and business models (Wednesday, April 3 at 1:30 p.m. in Waldorf).

Join Scott Schiller, Global Head of Market Development at HP, and Lou Rassey, CEO of Fast Radius, to learn how Fast Radius is leveraging HP's Multi Jet Fusion technology to unlock new applications and business models (Wednesday, April 3 at 1:30 p.m. in Waldorf). Learn more about the entire HP Jet Fusion and Metal Jet 3D printing portfolio and see a range of breakthrough applications at HP's AMUG booth D15.



About HP

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com /go/3Dprinting .



Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, the results of HP Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries ("HP") may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions.



All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including but not limited to any projections of net revenue, margins, expenses, effective tax rates, net earnings, net earnings per share, cash flows, benefit plan funding, deferred tax assets, share repurchases, currency exchange rates or other financial items; any projections of the amount, timing or impact of cost savings or restructuring and other charges; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations, including the execution of restructuring plans and any resulting cost savings, revenue or profitability improvements; any statements concerning the expected development, performance, market share or competitive performance relating to products or services; any statements regarding current or future macroeconomic trends or events and the impact of those trends and events on HP and its financial performance; any statements regarding pending investigations, claims or disputes; any statements of expectation or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.



Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the need to address the many challenges facing HP's businesses; the competitive pressures faced by HP's businesses; risks associated with executing HP's strategy; the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical trends and events; the need to manage third-party suppliers and the distribution of HP's products and the delivery of HP's services effectively; the protection of HP's intellectual property assets, including intellectual property licensed from third parties; risks associated with HP's international operations; the development and transition of new products and services and the enhancement of existing products and services to meet customer needs and respond to emerging technological trends; the execution and performance of contracts by HP and its suppliers, customers, clients and partners; the hiring and retention of key employees; integration and other risks associated with business combination and investment transactions; the results of the restructuring plans, including estimates and assumptions related to the cost (including any possible disruption of HP's business) and the anticipated benefits of the restructuring plans; the resolution of pending investigations, claims and disputes; and other risks that are described in HP's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2018, and HP's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. HP assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. HP's Investor Relations website at http://www.hp.com/investor/home contains a significant amount of information about HP, including financial and other information for investors. HP encourages investors to visit its website from time to time, as information is updated, and new information is posted.

___________________________________

1 No Defense Department or U.S. Marine Corps endorsement implied



2 Based on comparable competitive binder jetting and selective laser melting (SLM) metals 3D printing solutions available as of July 31, 2018. Productivity claim based on: 1) up to 50 times more productive, on average, based on print speed for serial production up to 100,000 parts, and 2) solution acquisition cost.

3 Low cost based on comparable competitive binder jetting and selective laser melting (SLM) metals 3D printing solutions available as of July 31, 2018. Expected printer price for 2020 launch for lead customers.

4 HP does not provide manufacturing services. Customers work directly with and pay for manufacturing services provided by a trusted third-party manufacturing partner responsible for fulfilling the order. HP provides design compatibility check for HP Metal Jet printing. Metal Jet Production Service1 is expected to be available in Western Europe and US. Part production will be fulfilled and delivered by our trusted manufacturing partners with expected availability first half 2019.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a082fecf-05e5-44c5-a19e-b8f21015d763

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c982aab-b283-467e-983e-33ec9496aa3b

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d0ac806f-b235-4903-9a52-8a1d25dce79b

MICHELE GUTHRIE Michele.b.guthrie@hp.com