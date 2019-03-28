VitalHub Selected to Present at Cormark Investor Conference

TORONTO, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the "Company" or "VitalHub") (TSXV:VHI) is pleased to announce it has been selected to present at Cormark Securities Inc.'s ("Cormark") Investor Conference, on Thursday March 28, 2019.



Cormark is a leading independent investment dealer, counseling Canadian and international institutional investors and a wide variety of growth oriented companies. VitalHub is one of five companies selected to present at Cormark's Investor Conference, which will be attended by a large group of institutional investors looking for high quality and exciting growth companies in the Canadian technology space.

Each of the five presenting companies will do a series of 45-minute presentations to a group of three or more investors, with each company being asked to demonstrate and showcase their products. VitalHub will be demonstrating its MCAP patient flow solution, from newly-acquired, wholly-owned subsidiary, The Oak Group, Inc. Dr. David Maltz, Executive Director and CMO of The Oak Group, will be joining the VitalHub team for this event.

"As we have grown significantly over the past year, we are starting to see more and more interest from the institutional investment community," said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. "This conference presents a great opportunity to introduce our story to a select group of investors, and we would like to thank Cormark for inviting us."

ABOUT VITALHUB:

VitalHub develops and supports mission-critical healthcare information systems in the Mental Health (Child, Youth and Adult), Long Term Care, Community Health Service, Home Health and Hospital sectors. VitalHub technologies include Blockchain, Mobile, and Web-Based Assessment and EHR solutions.

VitalHub's aim is to create high-value, secured solutions enabling interoperability among existing health data systems. VitalHub is primarily focused on working with organizations in the Mental Health, Acute and Long-Term Care space, to further extend organization's applications across the continuum of care, powered by the security, efficiency, and trust of Blockchain technology.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 200+ clients across North America. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "VHI".

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Corporation and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the appointment of a new directors. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, including the share consolidation proposal, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the technology industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, market conditions, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

