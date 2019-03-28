SteroTherapeutics Receives New U.S. Patent for treatment of non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

PHILADELPHIA, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SteroTherapeutics, a privately held biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for metabolic diseases focused on non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and Cushing's syndrome, announced today that they have received patent approval from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on methods and composition for treatment of non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH).



Manohar Katakam Ph. D., CEO of SteroTherapeutics stated, "With this patent, SteroTherapeutics is better positioned to move forward with its business strategy of pursuing a drug that has a real potential to become the optimal agent of choice and a standard of care for patients with NASH, by continuing to develop our clinical and preclinical programs. We continue to seek important measures in the treatment of NASH including reduction in triglycerides, insulin control, weight loss and the prevention/arrest of fibrosis."

SteroTherapeutics is pursuing novel drug therapies for several metabolic diseases, including Cushing's syndrome and for Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). NASH has been predicted as the next major health epidemic and the situation is paramount as NASH has no approved treatments and is a leading cause of liver related morbidity and mortality. Analysts are forecasting that the market for NASH treatment could reach $35-$40 Billion by 2025.

To learn more about SteroTherapeutics, visit www.sterotx.com.

About SteroTherapeutics

SteroTherapeutics, a Philadelphia, PA area based company, is focused on developing novel therapies for significant unmet needs in metabolic diseases.

SteroTherapeutics lead product has been proven in previous human studies to possess a strong safety profile and established mechanisms of action for metabolic diseases. The company received orphan designation in US and seeking the same in Europe for Cushing's syndrome.

SteroTherapeutics is managed by a veteran team that has significant experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. The team has specific experiences in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of small molecule and biologics based products.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of SteroTherapeutics, LLC to be materially different from the statements made herein.