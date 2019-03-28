THC Therapeutics Has Received Patent Protection on The dHydronator® - Sanitizing Cannabis Dryer

The USPTO Granted All Claims on the Patent Application



LAS VEGAS, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THC Therapeutics, Inc. (THCT), has received full patent protection for the dHydronator®. The United States Patent and Trademark Office (the "USPTO") has approved all 20 claims in the patent application. The term of the patent provides 20 years of protection on the scalable intellectual property for the dHydronator®.

Brandon Romanek, our Founder and CEO, stated, "I could not be more elated that the US Patent and Trademark Office has accepted all 20 of the claims for the dHydronator®. While we expected patent protection, we did not expect to receive such broad protection on our intellectual property. Many experts in the Cannabis industry liked our technology; however, they expressed serious doubts that we would receive any type of patent protection—much less the protection afforded by all 20 of our claims."

THC Therapeutics has developed a sanitizing herb dryer, The dHydronator®, with multiple design, function, and usage patent protections. This innovative, laboratory-proven product is specifically designed for drying and sanitizing freshly harvested Cannabis, herbs, teas, etc. The dHydronator® can reduce moisture content of Cannabis to 10% in only 10-14 hours. Traditional Cannabis drying times take up to two weeks.

The dHydronator® has been tested by two independent laboratories, the last being DigiPath Labs testing covered over 6 strains and 9 independent tests to confirm the findings. The strains tested were Lucy Diamond, Cotton Candy, Blue Dream, Kings Cut, Pot of Gold and Diablo. The optimal drying time was determined to be 10-14 hours but may vary by region and ambient humidity. Our SanitiZen® technology brought the failing TAC (total aerobic count) from over 300,000 down to 78,000.

With our built-in, optional SanitiZen® technology, we can reduce the microbial load from failing Cannabis and bring the contaminants down to passing levels. By far the most surprising data from the testing was the potency of the cannabis after exposure to the dHydronator®. Over the 9 tests and 6 strains, there was a 4% average increase of THC-A*.

The Company intends to provide additional information regarding its future plans for the dHydronator® and other business verticals in the Cannabis industry.

View report on our website here - http://thct.io/dhydronator

*See complete results at THCT.io ; this statement does not suggest that the dHydronator® is capable of increasing the potency in all cases.

About THC Therapeutics:

THC Therapeutics, Inc. (THCT), a reporting company with the SEC, is focused on developing its patented dHydronator®, a sanitizing herb dryer. The main function of the dHydronator® is to greatly accelerate the drying time of an herb while sanitizing it. The dHydronator® can be used to dry a variety of herbs, and it has been specifically tested for use with Cannabis. It will reduce the drying time for cannabis from 10-14 days down to less than 14 hours while dramatically reducing viability of microbial contaminants. The Company may focus some of its future operations on participation in Cannabis-testing lab facilities, Cannabis-infused beverages, and the edible markets. THCT is seeking partnerships with companies in the Cannabis industry in the United States & Canada. For more information, visit THCT.io .

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the cannabis industry, the performance of management, actions of government regulators and vendors, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA.

Phone: 702.602.THCC (8422)

Follow THC Therapeutics on Facebook and Twitter:

Twitter @THCTherapeutics

Facebook @THCTherapies

Follow Brandon Romanek on Twitter: