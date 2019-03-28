Anavex Life Sciences Presents Data On ANAVEX®2-73 in Alzheimer's Disease at the American Society for Experimental Neurotherapeutics - ASENT 2019 Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. ("Anavex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced presentation of data titled, "Longitudinal 148-Week extension study of ANAVEX®2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease demonstrates maintained Activities of Daily Living Score (ADCS-ADL) and reduced cognitive decline (MMSE) for patient cohort on higher drug concentration and confirms role of Precision Medicine patient selection biomarkers" at the American Society for Experimental Neurotherapeutics (ASENT) 2019 Annual Meeting. The presentation is accessible at www.anavex.com .



Anavex Chief Medical Officer, Walter E. Kaufmann, M.D., also announced that data on the gut microbiota of patients in the ongoing ANAVEX®2-73 Alzheimer's disease Phase 2a extension study1 has been analyzed, and the results will be presented at a forthcoming medical meeting in an oral presentation.

ASENT 2019 Annual Meeting is taking place March 25-28, 2019 and is held at Bethesda, MD Marriott North.

1 ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT02756858

About Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) is a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, pain and various types of cancer. Anavex's lead drug candidate, ANAVEX®2-73, recently completed a successful Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease. ANAVEX®2-73 is an orally available drug candidate that restores cellular homeostasis by targeting sigma-1 and muscarinic receptors. Preclinical studies demonstrated its potential to halt and/or reverse the course of Alzheimer's disease. ANAVEX®2-73 also exhibited anticonvulsant, anti-amnesic, neuroprotective and anti-depressant properties in animal models, indicating its potential to treat additional CNS disorders, including epilepsy. The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research previously awarded Anavex a research grant, which fully funded a preclinical study to develop ANAVEX®2-73 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. ANAVEX®﻿3-71, which targets sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors, is a promising preclinical drug candidate demonstrating disease-modifying activity against the major hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease in transgenic (3xTg-AD) mice, including cognitive deficits, amyloid and tau pathologies. In preclinical trials, ANAVEX®3-71 has shown beneficial effects on neuroinflammation and mitochondrial dysfunction. Further information is available at www.anavex.com . You can also connect with the company on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn .

