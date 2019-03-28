Momenta Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2019

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA), a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel biologic therapeutics to treat rare immune-mediated diseases, today announced the selection of new research for presentation at the AACR Annual Meeting, being held March 29 – April 3, 2019 in Atlanta, GA. This research demonstrates the potential of our Fc multimerization technology to significantly enhance the potency and efficacy of a variety of cell depleting therapeutic antibodies, including antibodies targeting CD38 and CTLA-4.



"Therapeutics like Rituxan® and Darzalex®, which engage the Fc gamma receptor and complement systems to mediate cell depletion, are important standards-of-care for patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. However, inefficent engagement limits efficacy and, in many patients, contributes to drug resistance," said Tony Manning, Ph.D., Momenta's chief scientific officer. "Importantly, these posters featured at AACR demonstrate the potential of Momenta's Fc multimerization technology to maximize engagement of the Fc gamma receptor and complement system, thereby enabling the discovery of potentially best-in-class agents targeting CD38 and CTLA-4. Further, this research reinforces our belief in the broad applicability of our Fc multimerization platform to produce enhanced therapeutic antibodies across a range of targets, including for the treatment of cancer."

Presentation Details:

Title: Discovery of a Potential Best-in-Class Anti-CD38 Therapeutic Utilizing Fc Multimerization (Session PO.IM02.16 – Therapeutic Antibodies 1, Abstract 561/25)

Date: March 31, 2019

Time: 1:00 pm-5:00 pm ET

Location: Section 23, Georgia World Conference Center, Atlanta

Anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) induce tumor cell depletion in part by Fc-dependent effector mechanisms. This presentation describes the discovery of a novel anti-CD38 Fc multimer with superior efficacy and potency to existing anti-CD38 therapeutic antibodies in both cell systems and in non-human primates, and also with the ability to efficiently deplete Darzalex-resistant multiple myeloma patient tumor cells.



Title: Improved Fc-mediated Effector Functions By An Anti-CTLA-4 Multivalent Fc Agent

(Session PO.IM02.05 – Immune Checkpoints 1, Abstract 3244 / 24)

Date: April 2, 2019

Time: 8:00 am -12:00 pm ET

Location: Section 24, Georgia World Conference Center, Atlanta

This presentation describes the discovery of a novel anti-CTLA-4 Fc multimer that maintains checkpoint blockade activity whilst simultaneously enhancing the ability to deplete CTLA-4-expressing T regulatory cells with immune-supressive activity. Such an agent has potential to enhance anti-tumor activity through the dual mechanisms of checkpoint blockade and Treg depletion.

Materials from both sessions will be available for download following their formal presentation at: Momenta Events and Presentations

Momenta is a biotechnology company with a validated innovative scientific platform focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics to treat rare, immune-mediated diseases. Momenta's product candidate, M281, is a potentially best-in-class anti-FcRn antibody; M254, is a hypersialylated human immunoglobulin (hsIgG) designed as a high potency alternative to intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg); and M230 (CSL730), is a potential first-in-class novel recombinant Fc multimer being developed in collaboration with CSL.

