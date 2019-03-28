Descartes Highlights Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference

NAPLES, Fla., March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced a number of product innovations to the Descartes Logistics Technology Platform at Evolution 2019, the company's 14th annual Global User and Partner Conference taking place in Naples, Florida, March 26 — 28, 2019.



The Logistics Technology Platform combines the Descartes Global Logistics Network™ (Descartes GLN™), one of the world's most extensive logistics networks covering multiple transportation modes, with one of the industry's broadest arrays of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management and global trade content solutions. Some of the key innovations announced include:

Routing Mobile and Telematics:

New capabilities for same-day delivery reservations for dynamic final mile distribution;

New optimization capabilities for final mile returns management;

Driver mobile application enabled to schedule the next visit at point of service/delivery; and

Dispatch window visually optimized for industries with frequent reloads and asset-to-driver swaps.



Transportation Management:

New cloud-delivered freight brokerage solution for enhanced visibility and productivity;

New multimodal retail fulfillment visibility solution delivered through a store-friendly application; and

New Android-based inventory management and fulfillment mobile solution for Descartes pixi™ Warehouse Management System (WMS).



Global Trade Content and Compliance:

Enhanced global sourcing analysis via the combination of Descartes trade data and duty calculation content;

New automated product classification solution for harmonized tariff schedule (HTS) code assignment; and

New enterprise resource planning (ERP) connected denied party screening solution.



Forwarder and Broker Enterprise:

New collaborative visibility solution for forwarders and their customers;

Descartes MacroPoint™ integration with Descartes OneView™ forwarding solution for real-time freight visibility; and

New analytics platform for performance and profitability monitoring and analysis.

Global Logistics Messaging:

New door-to-door air cargo visibility solution with estimated-time-of-arrival (ETA) and planned vs. actual monitoring;

New air cargo status and estimated-time-of-arrival ETA automated programming interface (API) service;

New Descartes Vmail™ Android air cargo scanning and tracking solution;

Enhanced ocean sailing schedule service; and

Numerous additional electronic logging device (ELD) providers integrated for location and driver compliance.

Customs and Regulatory Compliance:

Support for Swedish bonded warehouse compliance;

Support for the new United Kingdom Customs Declaration Service (CDS); and

New European Union postal/parcel ecommerce value-added-tax (VAT) solution.

For more information about Evolution 2019, visit www.descartes.com/usergroup .

About Descartes Systems Group

Descartes (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

