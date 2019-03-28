JAGGAER Delivers Full Source to Settle Spend and Chemical Inventory Management Suite to the University of North Dakota

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER, the world's largest independent spend management company, today announces that University of North Dakota (UND) has selected multiple JAGGAER spend-management solutions for digital transformation of their university wide procurement processes, including management of sensitive research materials.



The University had been using manual processes for the general procurement needs of the school as well as the specialized needs of research labs. UND selected the JAGGAER ONE Source to Settle spend management suite, along with Supplier Management and Enterprise Reagent Manager (ERM) to provide much needed visibility and compliance to their entire process. The solutions will be integrated with PeopleSoft, which is used by UND.



JAGGAER's ERM is a solution that allows scientific staff throughout the organization to find, source and track proprietary chemicals, reagents and lab supplies from a single application. The solution optimizes chemical inventory and promotes regulatory compliance while managing risky hazardous materials. Information on this solution can be found here .

"Our selection was based on JAGGAER being able to demonstrate that its solution could materially improve service to the University community with the potential for lower prices, faster delivery times, at lower cost. In addition, JAGGAER is a known and accepted contracted vendor that has a competitive solicitation contract with E&I, a member-owned, non-profit purchasing cooperative serving higher education. A key aspect is their large installed user base at hundreds of schools around the world, which, with the assistance of our Core Technology Services (CTS) Office from the North Dakota University System will integrate with our existing PeopleSoft infrastructure and provide a powerful inventory management offering for our research needs. Our goal is that between JAGGAER, CTS and the efforts of our large user community we will enable our procurement department to deliver a heightened value to the organization," says Jed Shivers, vice president of finance & operations/chief operating officer of UND.

About University of North Dakota:

The University of North Dakota is the chief opportunity engine for North Dakota and UND students. Founded in 1883, six years before North Dakota was granted statehood, UND is among the nation's premier regional public research universities and is at an exciting point in its 136-year history. Classified as a "Doctoral University: Higher Research Activity" institution by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching, UND is characterized by a solid foundation of the liberal arts, high quality students and faculty, a diverse curriculum, a widely recognized program of graduate education and research, law and medical schools praised for quality and innovation, rich cultural resources, and an outstanding record of alumni support. Its major academic divisions include Arts and Sciences, Aerospace Sciences, Business and Public Administration, Education and Human Development, Engineering and Mines, Nursing and Professional Disciplines, Medicine and Health Sciences, Law, Extended Learning and the School of Graduate Studies. Long a provider of distance education, UND is developing a robust online presence. Learn more at www.und.edu .

About JAGGAER: Global Source to Pay Spend Management Solutions:

JAGGAER is the world's largest independent spend management company, with over 2000 customers connected to a network of 3.7 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in North America, Latin America, throughout Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay eProcurement solutions with advanced Spend Analytics, Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Savings Tracking, and intelligent workflow capabilities. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for over two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and analyzing the market. Our solution suites are trusted by the world's largest manufacturing, education, health care, retail, consumer package goods, logistics, construction, utilities companies and public service organizations. Additionally, JAGGAER holds 37 patents–more than any other spend management company. www.JAGGAER.com

To join the conversation, please visit our blog at https://JAGGAER.com/blog/ or follow us on Twitter @JaggaerPro

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Lundin

Stevenjlundin@bigfrontier.com

312-602-2434



