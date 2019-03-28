Bio-Techne and NanoString Partner to Co-Develop Integrated Workflow for RNA Spatial Profiling

SEATTLE and MINNEAPOLIS, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH), a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities, and NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a provider of life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products, are partnering to accelerate the development of new tools for spatial genomics. The combined workflow that unites the RNAscope® reagent portfolio from Bio-Techne with NanoString's GeoMx™ RNA Assays enables researchers to molecularly guide their high-plex spatial analyses with single cell resolution. The combination will be the basis of an ongoing partnership which is aimed at further integration of these platforms into one concise workflow. These technologies are showcased in a white paper available ( https://acdbio.com/science/applications/research-areas/immuno-oncology ) at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) conference being held March 29th - April 3rd, 2019, in Atlanta, GA.



The combination of Bio-Techne's RNA imaging and NanoString's RNA spatial profiling technology creates compelling value for spatial genomics applications. The synergies in the chemistry and workflow create two key advantages. First, unlike antibodies, RNAscope reagents are universal and can image any known transcript. This enables nearly endless combinations of key transcripts that can be imaged to select regions of interest for spatial genomics profiling using GeoMx DSP. Second, GeoMx DSP offers the only high-plex RNA spatial profiling chemistry that is compatible with FFPE. By combining with Bio-Techne's high sensitivity FFPE compatible RNAscope reagents, spatial genomics applications can be extended from basic research to translational and clinical applications.

The new partnership leverages the power of RNAscope reagents for visualizing molecular RNA targets, and GeoMx DSP data for high-plex profiling and quantification of RNA. Under the terms of the agreement, NanoString and Bio-Techne will develop, validate, and co-market protocols that combine RNAscope reagents and GeoMx assays. In addition, NanoString will provide RNAscope research services through its GeoMx DSP Technology Access Program (TAP). Customers will be able to select from a menu of RNAscope reagents to be combined with the GeoMx high-plex RNA spatial profiling assay.

"Understanding the tissue microenvironment at the cellular and system level enables researchers to gain insights into tissue function and mechanisms as related to normal development as well as mechanism of disease. Bio-Techne, through its RNAscope portfolio, provides tools to advance this understanding. By partnering with NanoString, we believe we can create extemely powerful workflows to accelerate our customers research," said Kim Kelderman, president, Diagnostics and Genomics Segment for Bio-Techne.

"This partnership brings together two best-in-class assays that enable imaging and profiling in difficult sample types like FFPE. It provides researchers with the most complete and integrated solution available for RNA biomarkers," said Brad Gray, president and CEO of NanoString. "We are excited to work with the Bio-Techne team, who brings a wealth of experience in developing high resolution, high sensitivity assays for visualizing RNA."

GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiling

GeoMx DSP enables high throughput multiplex spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in a variety of sample types, including FFPE tissue sections. The full launch of the GeoMx DSP platform is scheduled to take place at the upcoming AACR meeting being held March 29 - April 3, 2019, and over 30 systems have already been pre-ordered. At AACR 2019, 13 posters will be presented featuring spatial applications using GeoMx DSP; 10 of the posters will be presented by customers, collaborators and GeoMx DSP beta sites.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) is a leading developer and manufacturer of high quality purified proteins and reagent solutions - notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies. Bio-Techne's portfolio also includes protein analysis solutions, sold under the ProteinSimple brand name, offering researchers efficient and streamlined options for automated western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow. These reagent and protein analysis solutions are sold to biomedical researchers as well as clinical research laboratories and constitute the Protein Sciences Segment. Bio-Techne also develops and manufactures diagnostic products including FDA-regulated controls, calibrators, blood gas and clinical chemistry controls and other reagents for OEM and clinical customers. Bio-Techne's genomic tools include advanced tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays (ISH) for research and clinical use, sold under the ACD brand as well as a portfolio of clinical molecular diagnostic oncology assays, including the ExoDx®Prostate(IntelliScore) test (EPI) for prostate cancer diagnosis. These diagnostic and genomic products comprise Bio-Techne's Diagnostics and Genomics Segment. Bio-Techne products are integral components of scientific investigations into biological processes and molecular diagnostics, revealing the nature, diagnosis, etiology and progression of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $643 million in net sales in fiscal 2018 and has over 2,100 employees worldwide.

About NanoString Technologies, Inc.

NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products. The company's nCounter® Analysis System is used in life sciences research and has been cited in more than 2,300 peer-reviewed publications. The nCounter Analysis System offers a cost-effective way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision, facilitating a wide variety of basic research and translational medicine applications, including biomarker discovery and validation. The company's GeoMx™ Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly-multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in a variety of sample types, including FFPE tissue sections. The company's technology is also being used in diagnostics. The Prosigna® Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay together with the nCounter Dx Analysis System is FDA 510(k) cleared for use as a prognostic indicator for distant recurrence of breast cancer.

