Superior Energy Services Announces 2019 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule
HOUSTON, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2019 results on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. Investors may participate either by phone or audio webcast.
|By Phone:
|Dial 888-317-6003 (International dial-in 412-317-6061) at least 10 minutes before the call and use entry number 9456386. A replay will be available through May 1, 2019 by dialing 877-344-7529 (International replay dial-in 412-317-0088) and using the access code 10130013.
|By Webcast:
|Connect to the webcast via the Investor Relations section of Superior Energy's website at www.superiorenergy.com. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.
About Superior Energy Services
Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) serves the drilling, completion and production-related needs of oil and gas companies worldwide through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment that are used throughout the economic life cycle of oil and gas wells. For more information, visit: www.superiorenergy.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Paul Vincent, VP of Investor Relations, (713) 654-2200