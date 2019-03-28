Superior Energy Services Announces 2019 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2019 results on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. Investors may participate either by phone or audio webcast.



By Phone: Dial 888-317-6003 (International dial-in 412-317-6061) at least 10 minutes before the call and use entry number 9456386. A replay will be available through May 1, 2019 by dialing 877-344-7529 (International replay dial-in 412-317-0088) and using the access code 10130013. By Webcast: Connect to the webcast via the Investor Relations section of Superior Energy's website at www.superiorenergy.com . Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) serves the drilling, completion and production-related needs of oil and gas companies worldwide through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment that are used throughout the economic life cycle of oil and gas wells. For more information, visit: www.superiorenergy.com .

Paul Vincent, VP of Investor Relations, (713) 654-2200