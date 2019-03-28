Norsk Hydro: Fixed income investor meetings and contemplated bond issuance

Norsk Hydro ASA, rated Baa2/BBB by Moody's and S&P, has mandated BNP Paribas, Citi, ING and Nordea as Joint Lead Managers to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings across Europe commencing on Friday 29th March 2019 with a global investor call.

An inaugural EUR denominated dual-tranche, Reg S, senior unsecured bond issue with benchmark 6yr and expected EUR 300 million 10yr maturities may follow, subject to market conditions. The bonds are expected to be rated Baa2 by Moody's.

Use of proceeds from the contemplated bond issue will be general corporate purposes including refinancing of indebtedness.

Roadshow schedule:

Friday 29th March – global investor call

Monday 1st April – Helsinki, Copenhagen and Germany

Tuesday 2nd April – Amsterdam and Paris

Wednesday 3rd April – London

For further information, please contact:

Investor contact

Contact Stian Hasle

Cellular +47 97736022

E-mail Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

Corporate Finance

Contact Peik Norenberg

Cellular +47 91761556

E-mail Peik.Norenberg@hydro.com

