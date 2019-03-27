Nasdaq Welcomes GENFIT S.A. (Nasdaq: GNFT) to The Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GENFIT S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drug candidates and diagnostic solutions targeting liver diseases, in particular those of metabolic origin, rang the Nasdaq MarketSite bell in Times Square today in celebration of its initial public offering on The Nasdaq Stock Market.



GNFT) to The Nasdaq Stock Market"> GENFIT SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Rings The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell in Celebration of Its IPO.





GENFIT is a leader in the field of nuclear receptor-based drug discovery with a rich history and strong scientific heritage spanning almost two decades. The company's lead product candidate, elafibranor, is in Phase 3 development for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, an indication for which there are no approved drugs today, but which presents significant market opportunity. In 2018, the company also announced positive preliminary results from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating elafibranor in primary biliary cholangitis, or PBC, a severe liver condition. Furthermore, GENFIT is developing non-invasive and easy-to-access diagnostic tools for NASH.

Invest in IPO shares before the stock hits the market with ClickIPO. Check it out here

"Our decision to become public on Nasdaq is the continuation of twenty years of strategic planning in the field of metabolic and liver diseases, which have led us to grow and become a late stage biotechnology company with a strong footprint in the US," commented Jean-François Mouney, Chairman and CEO, GENFIT. "Our ambition is to further progress to commercialization of our main compound in NASH, as millions of patients are still left with no treatment option as of today. Our U.S. and European teams are also working very hard to bring an easy-to-access diagnostic solution on the market, for NASH patients to be identified as early as possible, on a large scale. The ultimate goal is to limit consequences of disease progression – cirrhosis, cancer, cardiovascular diseases – and as such reduce the economic burden associated with NASH. We're now all set for the next few years and after compelling top line Phase 2 data with elafibranor in PBC in December 2018, we are now looking forward to our upcoming top line Phase 3 data with elafibranor in NASH."

"GENFIT is on their way to becoming a leader in the development of innovative therapies and diagnostics in metabolic and liver-related diseases," said Nelson Griggs, President of the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. "Their scientific and clinical expertise, translational disease-driven approach and strong bioinformatics capabilities have allowed them to build a scientific platform through which they discover and develop drug candidates and diagnostic tools. We are thrilled to welcome them to Nasdaq's family of the world's most innovative companies."

The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Information about the company is provided by the company or comes from the company's public filings and is not independently verified by Nasdaq. Neither Nasdaq nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com.

Media Relations Contact:

Emily Pan

(646) 441-5120

emily.pan@nasdaq.com



Bianca Fata

(646) 441-5073

bianca.fata@nasdaq.com

- NDAQG -

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f90c2cb3-758c-4fbb-bf79-0b58f48ba099