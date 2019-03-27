HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Eastern District of Pennsylvania Healthcare Services Group Inc.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline is May 21, 2019, March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Healthcare Services Group Inc. ("Healthcare" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:HCSG) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of the Company between April 11, 2017 and March 4, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").



Investors who purchased shares of Healthcare Services Group Inc. are urged to contact the firm immediately.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of Healthcare Services Group Inc., you may, no later than May 21, 2019, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class.

The filed Complaint alleges that Defendants misled investors by strategically rounding up the Company's earnings per share ("EPS") metric for over a decade. In addition, it is alleged that throughout the Class Period, the Company artificially inflated the price of its securities by misrepresenting the value of the Company's business and prospects, by overstating its earnings, and by concealing significant defects in its internal controls.

The Complaint alleges that the truth was revealed to shareholders on March 4, 2019, when the Company revealed that it had received a letter in November 2017 from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") regarding an inquiry that the SEC was conducting into EPS calculation practices and requesting that the Company voluntarily provide certain information and documents.

The Company also revealed that, during the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company authorized its outside counsel to conduct an internal investigation, under the direction of the Company's Audit Committee, into matters related to an SEC subpoena which the Company had received, and that the Company was unable to file its Annual Report on SEC Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 on time.

On March 4, 2019, Defendants announced that the SEC had been investigating the Company's Earnings per Share (EPS) rounding and reporting practices since November 2017. On this news, the Company's stock price fell $4.96 per share, or 13.14%, to close at $32.78.

