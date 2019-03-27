The New America High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend

BOSTON, March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New America High Income Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE:HYB) announced today that it will pay a dividend of $.055 per share on the company's common stock on April 30, 2019 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 16, 2019. The ex-dividend date will be April 15th.



Rodney M. Rayburn of T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. ("T. Rowe Price"), investment adviser of The New America High Income Fund, Inc. (the "Fund"), has joined Mark J. Vaselkiv as a co-portfolio manager of the Fund. With investment experience dating back to 2000, Mr. Rayburn joined T. Rowe Price in 2014, holding positions as a high yield credit analyst and a portfolio manager (beginning in 2015). Prior to joining T. Rowe Price, he worked at Värde Partners, where he was a managing director and analyst focusing on loans, bonds, and reorganized equity securities. Effective January 1, 2020, Mr. Vaselkiv will step down from his responsibilities as the Fund's co-portfolio manager, and Mr. Rayburn will continue to serve as the Fund's sole portfolio manager.

The Fund has released updated portfolio data which can be found on the Fund's website at www.newamerica-hyb.com .

The New America High Income Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with a leveraged capital structure. The Fund's investment adviser is T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. ("T. Rowe Price"). As of December 31, 2018, T. Rowe Price and its affiliates managed approximately $1.0 trillion of assets, including approximately $16 billion of "high yield" investments. T. Rowe Price has provided investment advisory services to investment companies since 1937.

Contact:

Ellen E. Terry, President

Telephone: 617-263-6400

www.newamerica-hyb.com