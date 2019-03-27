Heart of Home Care Event Celebrates Unpaid Caregivers on National Carers Day

TORONTO, March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VHA Home HealthCare, a not-for-profit, charitable organization, hosts its 15th annual Heart of Home Care Awards event on National Carers Day, Tuesday, April 2, honouring the extraordinary efforts of unpaid caregivers with an afternoon full of inspiration, music and an unmissable awards ceremony.



What:

Caregiver luncheon, hosted by VHA President and CEO Carol Annett

Keynote by Meg Soper – author, comedienne, professional speaker, registered nurse

Heart of Home Care Awards Presentation – feature caregiver videos

Special musical performance from Stacey Renee – top 10 finalist of CBC's Searchlight contest

Silent Art Auction by two of VHA's clients – Tiffany Dawe and Emily Yeskoo

When: Tuesday April 2, 2019



11:45 AM – 1:00 PM Caregiver luncheon for winners and nominees (interviews available) 1:45 PM Doors open for main event 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM Main event (keynote, awards ceremony, video presentation, live music)

Who: 2019 Heart of Home Care Award Recipients

• Nazaneen Qauomi Caring with Compassion Award • Lindsey Yeskoo Caring and Sharing Advocacy Award • Patrick Santillo Creative Caregiving Award • Carolyn Cowan Young Caregiver (under 25) Award

VIDEO PREVIEW AVAILABLE ON REQUEST

Where: The Forth Event Boutique

629 Danforth Ave, 2nd floor

Toronto, ON M4K 1R2

This event is possible thanks to our generous sponsors: PACE Consulting, Teak Printing Services Ltd., GoldCare, BDO Canada LLP, Big Red Oak and Manulife.

For further information, please contact:

Pamela Stoikopoulos, Senior Communications and Public Relations Manager

VHA Home HealthCare

Call/text 416-294-5186

pstoik@vha.ca



