Media Alert: More than 3,000 Security Leaders and IT Professionals to Attend Fortinet's Accelerate Global Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ken Xie, founder, chairman, and CEO at Fortinet

"Accelerate 19 will bring together thousands of Fortinet customers and partners from around the globe to learn, collaborate, and network. Our impressive line-up of speakers will share insights and stimulate new perspectives on how organizations can truly harness the benefits of a security-driven network. As the digital convergence continues to foster security challenges, this year's conference is especially critical in educating attendees about the latest cybersecurity threat trends, innovations and strategies to safeguard data and resources now and in the future."

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced details on its annual global partner and user conference, Accelerate 19 , taking place April 8-11, 2019 at the Disney World Swan & Dolphin Resort in Orlando, FL. Accelerate 19 is expected to bring together more than 3,000 Fortinet customers and partners to learn from and collaborate with many of the industry's top leaders and technical experts.

Through timely keynote sessions , hands-on labs, and breakout sessions , attendees will discover innovative ways to improve their overall security posture. This year's conference includes:

Keynotes by Fortinet's executive team and guest industry leaders will guide attendees through the modern threat environment, and provide practical and timely insights that will enable attendees to improve their security strategies.

Premier pre-conference and Fast Track technical training sessions will focus on critical cybersecurity and threat trends, as well as provide hands-on Network Security Experts (NSE) training labs for Fortinet's portfolio of products and solutions.

training labs for Fortinet's portfolio of products and solutions. A variety of breakout sessions will focus on helping attendees develop and deploy a comprehensive security architecture, including a new track of sessions especially designed for industry-specific environments, including retail, healthcare, government, financial services, and service provider sectors—all in an environment that encourages the free exchange of ideas.

This year's TechExpo Hall will provide more than 30 Fortinet product demo stations along with technology from our partner ecosystem, guaranteeing that attendees walk away with critical knowledge for addressing the challenges they face in the constantly evolving threat landscape.

Fortinet Executives & Industry Experts Keynote and Panel Discussions

Networking solutions and strategies designed to meet the demands of digital transformation, including SD-WAN, mobile computing, IoT, and multi-cloud infrastructures and services—as well as emerging technologies such as 5G and Edge networks—are forcing organizations of all sizes and across all regions and industries to reassess the effectiveness and scalability of their existing legacy security infrastructure.

To address this challenge, Fortinet executive team members, industry experts, and customers will share their insights on how to securely unlock the potential of our digital economy, enabling them to confidently focus on the business, technology, and infrastructure drivers shaping their future.

Fortinet executive team members presenting on stage include, Ken Xie, Founder, CEO and Chairman; Patrice Perche, SVP Worldwide Sales and Support; Phil Quade, Chief Information Security Officer; and John Maddison, Executive VP of Products and Solutions. Keynote and panel discussions will cover a range of topics, including today's changing threat landscape, the growing challenge of interconnected devices, the widening distributed network, and how security strategies need to adapt to meet the new demands of today and tomorrow.

For full abstracts and information on the keynotes and panel discussions, please visit Accelerate 19 .

TechExpo to Provide Hands-on Demonstrations by Security and Technology Industry Leaders

Several security, networking and technology industry leaders are sponsoring Accelerate 19 and will be demonstrating their latest innovations and integrations with the Fortinet Security Fabric in the TechExpo Hall. Solutions from Platinum Sponsors Intel and Backbox, as well solutions from Hughes, NoviFlow, and Nozomi Networks (Gold Plus); Restore Point (Gold); and FireMon and Stratozen (Silver)—along with many other partners—will be showcased in the TechExpo hall.

Contact acceleratesponsors@fortinet.com to inquire about becoming a sponsor.

Group Collaboration and Learning through Interactive Breakout and Workshop Sessions

Attendees will be able to choose from more than 60 breakout and workshops for hands-on education and training. Interactive sessions will cover a broad range of cybersecurity topics, as well as a new track designed for vertical markets including sessions such as: Leading a Retail Revolution, Meeting the Challenges of Healthcare Digitization, Managing Digital Transformation Within State and Local Governments and Education, Mitigating Risk and Fortifying Federal Agency Security, Securing Industrial Control Systems and Operational Technology (OT), and SD-WAN - Coming to a Service Provider Near You., among others.

Technical training from the NSE Program will also be provided, but for those attendees who are looking for deeper technical content, such as NSE 4 – 7, pre-conference workshops will be offered for an additional fee.

For media interested in attending Accelerate 19, please contact pr@fortinet.com

