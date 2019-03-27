AB International Group Appoints Chief Financial Officer





Brandy Gao Named as Chief Financial Officer

Hong Kong and New York, March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- AB International Group Corp. (OTCQB:ABQQ), today announced that Ms. Brandy Gao has recently been appointed to Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Gao will serve on the Executive Leadership Team and report to Chiyuan Deng, AB International Group's Chief Executive Officer. Linqing Ye, the outgoing Chief Financial Officer, will continue in the role of the Chief Operating Officer as well as a Director of the Company.

In this role, Ms. Gao will be responsible for AB International's global financial and operational functions, adding vital input to the Company's central strategies to improve performance and create value for key stakeholders.

Chiyuan Deng, AB International Group's CEO, stated, "I am delighted to attract someone of Brandy's caliber to AB International, particularly given her extensive international experience in many of the key markets in which we operate. Ms. Gao joins us at a critical time, as we continue to build AB International into a global IP investment and licensing firm. A key component of our plan includes accelerating our revenues and partnerships, and we are confident that Brandy will be an invaluable asset to our leadership team as we continue our work to drive financial and operational performance for the benefit of our shareholders."

Ms. Gao, a certified public accountant, is a seasoned global operating executive with over 10 years of professional service experience in a variety of industries including software, media, telecommunications, fintech, pharmaceuticals, biotech, healthcare, financial services, real estate, manufacturing, and retail. Prior to joining AB International Group, Ms. Gao held leadership roles at PwC and KPMG before starting HG, LLP as a founding partner.

AB International Group Corp. is an IP Investment and Licensing Firm, focused on acquisitions and development of various intellectual property. We currently have a Patent License Agreement pursuant to which Guangzhou Shengshituhua Film and Television Company Limited, a company incorporated in China, granted the AB International Group a worldwide license to a video synthesis and release system for mobile communications equipment, in which the technology is the subject of a utility model patent in the People's Republic of China. We recently launched new business applications through smartphones and official social media accounts based on Tencent's WeChat platform, utilizing Artificial Intelligence; it is a matching platform for performers, advertiser merchants, and owners for more efficient services. It generates revenues through an agency service fee from each matched performance. Currently, there are hundreds of active members, which is increasing daily as new companies and performers are registering for membership. In 2019, we are also actively exploring investments in Chinese movies copyright and release rights.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to changes to the Company's management team and statements relating to the Company's transformation, financial and operational performance including the acceleration of revenue and margins, and the Company's overall strategy. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the possibility of business disruption, competitive uncertainties, and general economic and business conditions in AB International Groups' markets as well as the other risks detailed in company filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AB International Group undertakes no obligation to update any statements in this press release for changes that happen after the date of this release.





