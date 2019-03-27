Media Invitation: Welcome Hall Mission to Inaugurate a New Marché Bon Accueil in Montreal-North

MONTREAL, March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To better meet the needs of disadvantaged families throughout Montreal, Welcome Hall Mission announces the official opening of a second Marché Bon Accueil, a free grocery store based on a new food security model. The addition of this site has been planned to help the 5,000 clients of the Mission who live in the Northern part of the island of Montreal and who often have to travel up to three hours in public transportation to pick up their groceries in Saint-Henri every other week.



In order to be able to operate these two locations, the organization can rely on the generosity of many volunteers and donors, as well as the food supplied by Moisson Montreal and by various grocery stores, wholesalers and producers. Together they help fill the market shelves while contributing in reducing food waste.

WHAT: Press conference and ribbon cutting to officially inaugurate the opening of the Marché Bon Accueil of Montréal-Nord WHEN: Thursday, March 28 at 11 AM WHO: Sam Watts, CEO of Welcome Hall Mission Richard Daneau, Executive Director of Moisson Montréal Emmanuel Dubourg, MP for Bourassa Christine Black, Borough Mayor of Montreal North Rosannie Filato, Councilor of the City of Montreal, responsible for social and community development, homelessness, youth, women's issues and sports and recreation Clients and volunteers from Welcome Hall Mission WHERE: 5095 Henri-Bourassa blvd. East in Montréal



