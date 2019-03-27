Pitcairn Wins Best Multi-Family Office (Client Initiative) at Family Wealth Report Awards 2019

JENKINTOWN, Pa., March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pitcairn, the leading family office specializing in helping ultra high net worth families navigate the challenges and opportunities created by the interplay of family and financial dynamics, is pleased to announce it was awarded Best Multi-Family Office (Client Initiative) at the Family Wealth Report Awards 2019. The awards highlight "best of breed" providers in the global private banking, wealth management, and trusted advisor communities that demonstrated innovation and excellence in 2018. The winners were announced at the awards gala held on March 20 in New York City. The selection committee noted Pitcairn's initiative centered on preparing families for decision-making and transitioning wealth as well as the 10-year anniversary of the firm's open architecture investment framework.



"Education and thought leadership have always been a primary objective for Pitcairn," said CEO & President Leslie Voth. "This recognition is rewarding validation of our shared pursuit of better results for the families we serve."

Over the last year, Pitcairn developed a variety of thought leadership pieces and resources designed to serve as a tool for families focused on sustaining wealth and family values over generations. This content and the firm's emphasis on expanded education deliverables for families were deciding factors for its Best Multi-Family Office (Client Initiative) award win. Published thought leadership includes:

Wealth at 100: How Living Longer is Changing the Dynamics of Prosperous Families

Aging and Longevity: A Discussion Guide for Families

Legacy Literacy: Creating a Curriculum Around Family Wealth

Tax Reform 2018: How Different Types of Taxpayers Will Be Impacted

The Firm was also shortlisted in four additional categories:

Best MFO ($5 Bill to $15 Bill AUA)

Outstanding Contribution to Wealth Management Thought Leadership (Individual) - Andy Busser

Outstanding Contribution to Wealth Management Thought Leadership (Company)

Leading Individual (MFO) - Rick Pitcairn

"The firms who triumphed in these awards are all worthy winners, and I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations," said Stephen Harris, ClearView Financial Media's CEO, and Publisher of Family Wealth Report. "These awards were judged solely on the basis of entrants' submissions and their response to a number of specific questions, which had to be answered focusing on the client experience, not quantitative performance metrics. That is a unique, and I believe, compelling feature. These awards recognize the very best operators in the private client industry, with ‘independence', ‘integrity,' and ‘genuine insight' the watchwords of the judging process such that the awards truly reflect excellence in wealth management."

About Pitcairn

Pitcairn is a true family office and leader in helping families navigate the challenges and opportunities created by the interplay of family and financial dynamics. Through Wealth Momentum®, an experience-based family office model, Pitcairn helps families and single family offices achieve a more effective and complete experience. Since its inception, Pitcairn has partnered with some of the world's wealthiest families to meet their needs and drive better outcomes – year to year, decade to decade, generation to generation. Today, Pitcairn is recognized as an innovator, guiding families through generational transitions and redefining the industry standard for family offices. The firm is located in Philadelphia, with offices in New York and Washington, DC and a network of resources around the world.

