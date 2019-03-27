Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Tyme Technologies, Inc. (TYME), Vale S.A. (VALE) & Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX)

NEW YORK, March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.



Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

Class Period: March 14, 2018 - January 18, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 29, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/tyme

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tyme had not adequately designed the Phase II Study to present reliable results on the efficacy of SM-88 on pancreatic cancer; (2) Tyme had failed to include an appropriate control group in its open-label Phase II clinical trial for SM-88; (3) the omission of an appropriate control group distorted the reliability of data showing the efficacy of SM-88 in the Phase II Study; and (4) as a result, Tyme's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE )

Class Period: April 13, 2018 - January 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 29, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/vale

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Vale had failed to adequately assess the risk and damage potential of a dam breach at its Feijão iron ore mine; (2) Vale's programs to mitigate health and safety incidents were inadequate; (3) consequently, several people were killed and hundreds more were reported as missing after Vale's dam at its Feijão iron ore mine was breached; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Class Period: March 11, 2016 - January 17, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 1, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/lxrx.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the data from Lexicon's Phase 3 clinical trials assessing the safety and efficacy of Sotagliflozin in treating type 1 diabetes were not as positive as Lexicon represented; (2) the health risks posed by Sotagliflozin were severe enough to threaten its FDA approval prospects; and (3) as a result, Lexicon's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.