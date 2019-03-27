HumanEyes Technologies and 360 Today Invite Storytellers, Creators and Influencers to Explore More through VR Training Workshops at NAB 2019

AUSTIN, Texas, March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HumanEyes Technologies , shaping the future of immersive imaging with the world's most forward-thinking VR cameras and solutions, along with media partner 360 Today , the first 360 VR live news platform, today announced open registration for its ‘Immerse Yourself' VR Training Workshops taking place April 8 – 10 at the Encore Hotel in Las Vegas in parallel with the NAB 2019 show.



The $199 workshops are an exclusive, three-hour introductory course designed to get content creators up-to-speed and productive in VR techniques in one rapid fire session. Attendees should be experienced content creators, journalists, photo and video editors, visual media professionals, content marketers, communications and PR professionals, or educators. Attendees will receive hands-on training with the Vuze XR Camera, Vuze VR Studio Software, Adobe Premiere Pro, and will go home with their own breakthrough Vuze XR Camera, a $439 value.

Workshop attendees will:

Learn the fundamentals of immersive content including 360° and VR180 editing

Understand the camera technology behind the production of compelling VR content

Hands-on fast-track learning including do's and don'ts, frame rates, camera movement, etc.

Learn to stitch and finalize videos for social media applications or further editing

See tips and tricks for getting the most out of Adobe Premiere Pro

Publish newly created work on YouTube, Facebook and 360 Today

‘Immerse Yourself' VR Training Workshops will be held at the Encore Hotel in Salon V, during The NAB Show as follows.

Monday, April 8:

9:00am – 12:00pm

1:00pm – 4:00pm

Tuesday, April 9:

3:00pm – 6:00pm

Wednesday, April 10:

9:00am – 12:00pm

1:00pm – 4:00pm

Registration and Pricing

To register, visit http://bit.ly/VUZEWORKSHOP. The Registration Fee of $199 is due upon completing registration. Attendance at the three-hour workshop is required to take home a Vuze XR Camera for the workshop price of $199. Those who are unable to attend after pre-registering will receive a $199 discount coupon toward the purchase of a Vuze XR Camera at $439 MSRP. Reservation fees are non-refundable and non-transferrable.

About HumanEyes Technologies:

Founded in 2000, HumanEyes Technologies is an 18-year veteran and pioneer in 3D and animated content creation and holds more than 70 patents covering relevant technologies and processes across the photography, video, imaging and VR industries. Recognizing the growth potential in VR, HumanEyes has focused its longstanding experience in the space to provide end-to-end VR video solutions that make the creation of virtual and augmented reality content easy and accessible to everyone from professionals to consumers. As the vibrant VR and AR market segments develop, HumanEyes is helping define the innovation standards that will drive mass appeal with breakthrough hardware and software developments found in its Vuze, Vuze +, and Vuze XR Virtual Reality cameras. HumanEyes' multi-patented computer vision technologies inside the world's first affordable VR cameras are driving the bustling ecosystem of creation, production and publishing of unprecedented immersive VR experiences. HumanEyes is headquartered in Israel with offices in the U.S. For more information on HumanEyes, go to http://www.humaneyes.com . For more information on the Vuze XR Camera, please visit VuzeXR.com .