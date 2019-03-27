Dermavant Sciences Announces Appointment of Cyril Allouche as Chief Financial Officer and Provides Recent Corporate Update

Mr. Allouche has over 20 years of combined experience in finance leadership, audit, and advisory roles, most recently serving as Principal Accounting Officer, Head of Finance, and Corporate Controller at Revance Therapeutics

Dermavant plans to initiate Phase 3 clinical program for tapinarof in second quarter of 2019

United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issues formulation patent for tapinarof, expiring in 2036

PHOENIX and BASEL, Switzerland, March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dermavant Sciences, a dermatology-focused subsidiary of Roivant Sciences, today announced the appointment of Cyril Allouche as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Allouche brings to Dermavant substantial experience in finance leadership roles at both public and private companies, including in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, in addition to over a decade of audit and advisory experience at PricewaterhouseCoopers. He most recently served as Principal Accounting Officer, Head of Finance, and Corporate Controller at Revance Therapeutics.

"Cyril is a proven leader who exemplifies financial integrity, delivers results, and is a perfect fit for our Dermavant family," said Todd Zavodnick, Chief Executive Officer of Dermavant. "Cyril joins Dermavant at a truly exciting time as we focus on initiating our Phase 3 program for tapinarof for the treatment of psoriasis during the second quarter of 2019. His financial acumen and leadership will be a tremendous asset to the company."

"I am honored to join Dermavant at this crucial time in the company's development," said Mr. Allouche. "I look forward to joining the leadership team as it continues to build Dermavant into an innovative leader in medical dermatology."

Prior to Revance Therapeutics, Mr. Allouche held finance leadership roles at CareDx, Inc., a publicly traded global molecular diagnostics company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value diagnostic solutions for transplant recipients, and Synnex Corp., a global IT design-to-distribution business process services publicly traded Fortune 200 corporation. He also spent over a decade at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mr. Allouche received his B.S. in business administration and MBA from the University of Paris and his M.Acc. from the University of Georgia. He is an active, licensed CPA in the state of California.

Recent Corporate Update

On February 5, 2019, the USPTO issued U.S. Patent No. 10,195,160, which broadly covers the proprietary formulation of tapinarof. The patent includes 113 claims and has a natural expiration date of May 19, 2036. Dermavant believes that its existing patent portfolio will provide strong patent protection for tapinarof into 2036, including through its issued formulation patent.

About Dermavant

Dermavant Sciences, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Roivant Sciences, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics in medical dermatology. Dermavant leverages the Roivant platform to develop therapies that have the potential to address high unmet medical needs while driving greater efficiency in research and clinical development. The company's robust medical dermatology pipeline includes both late-stage and early-development product candidates that target specific unmet needs in two of the largest growing immuno-dermatology markets, psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as other large markets, including vitiligo, primary focal hyperhidrosis, and acne. Dermavant is developing its lead product candidate, tapinarof (DMVT-505), as a differentiated therapeutic aryl hydrocarbon receptor modulating agent (TAMA) topical cream for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, which affect approximately 7.5 million and 28 million people in the United States, respectively. For more information, please visit www.dermavant.com.

About Roivant

Roivant Sciences aims to improve health by rapidly delivering innovative medicines and technologies to patients. It does this by building Vants – nimble, entrepreneurial biotech, and healthcare technology companies with a unique approach to sourcing talent, aligning incentives, and deploying technology to drive greater efficiency in R&D and commercialization. For more information, please visit www.roivant.com.

