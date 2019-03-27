NanoString Announces Commercial Launch of GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler at the 2019 American Association of Cancer Research Conference

SEATTLE, March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a provider of life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products, today announced the commercial availability of the GeoMx™ Digital Spatial Profiler during the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) conference being held March 29th - April 3rd, 2019, in Atlanta, GA.



The GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) is the first platform to provide high-plex and high-throughput spatial profiling of RNA or protein from a single FFPE section, enabling researchers to dissect the complexity of cellular interactions at a local level and facilitating the discovery of novel biomarkers. The GeoMx DSP provides scientists with a complete solution that includes optimized workflows, off-the-shelf validated assays, and integrated data analysis software.

"Over the last two years, we have worked closely with leaders in immuno-oncology to apply Digital Spatial Profiling, and refine the product design for GeoMx DSP. This has resulted in an integrated solution that anticipates and addresses the needs of biomarker researchers, as well as the publication of a rapidly growing body of scientific studies demonstrating the platform's power," said Brad Gray, president and CEO of NanoString. "With this commercial launch, we are unveiling the product of our efforts, and beginning in earnest to educate the research community on the unique capabilities of GeoMx DSP."

GeoMx DSP allows researchers to rapidly perform large studies by processing up to 20 tissue slides per day. Tissue morphology is established by scanning whole tissue sections at single-cell resolution using bright-field imaging and up to four florescent channels. An intuitive and flexible interface enables pathologists and non-pathologists alike to segment the sample into biologically meaningful regions of interest down to a single cell. Analysis software included with the system helps researchers explore the biology of the tissue section through an interactive browser that maintains a direct connection between tissue images and localized expression profiles.

GeoMx launches with a modular menu of validated consumable panels that initially support immuno-oncology and neuroscience research, and that will expand over time. The initial portfolio will include:

Six tissue Morphology Kits for region-of-interest selection

Ten modular Protein Panels spanning 130 protein targets across immuno-oncology (human and mouse) and neuroscience (human) applications

An RNA Panel that profiles more than 80 targets covering key targets in immuno-oncology (human), including targets that comprise the Tumor Inflammation Signature

At launch, all GeoMx RNA and protein assays are enabled for readout on the NanoString nCounter® Analysis System. Next generation sequencing (NGS) readout will be enabled through subsequent software releases, with protein capabilities planned for Q4 2019 and RNA capabilities expected in 2020. Assays for additional protein targets will be available later this year.

The performance of the digital spatial profiling technology has been demonstrated under the Technology Access Program (TAP) through more than 70 studies completed with more than 50 customers, covering more than 1,000 customer samples. This research has already yielded several peer-reviewed publications, as well as more than a dozen abstracts presented at major scientific meetings.

AACR 2019

An event celebrating the GeoMx DSP launch will be held on Monday, April 1st at the Georgia Aquarium from 6:30pm-9:30pm ET. A technology workshop will follow on Tuesday, April 2 at 10:00 AM in Spotlight Theater A, entitled "Multi-Analyte Profiling of the Tumor and Microenvironment on FFPE with Spatial Resolution to Identify Candidate Biomarkers in Breast Cancer", with featured speakers Christina Curtis, Ph.D., from Stanford University School of Medicine and Aubrey Thompson, Ph.D., of the Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center. In addition, 13 posters will be presented at AACR featuring spatial applications using GeoMx DSP, including 9 that will be presented by customers, collaborators and GeoMx DSP beta sites.

About NanoString Technologies, Inc.

NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products. The company's nCounter® Analysis System is used in life sciences research and has been cited in more than 2,300 peer-reviewed publications. The nCounter Analysis System offers a cost-effective way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision, facilitating a wide variety of basic research and translational medicine applications, including biomarker discovery and validation. The company's GeoMx™ Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly-multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in a variety of sample types, including FFPE tissue sections. The company's technology is also being used in diagnostics. The Prosigna® Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay together with the nCounter Dx Analysis System is FDA 510(k) cleared for use as a prognostic indicator for distant recurrence of breast cancer.

For more information, please visit www.nanostring.com .

NanoString, NanoString Technologies, the NanoString logo, nCounter, GeoMx and Prosigna are trademarks or registered trademarks of NanoString Technologies, Inc. in various jurisdictions.

Contact:

Doug Farrell

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

dfarrell@nanostring.com

Phone: 206-602-1768