MCIG Obtains FINRA Approval for OBITX Dividend and Spinoff

JACKSONVILLE, FL, March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE — mCig, Inc. (MCIG), a leading distributor of innovative products, customized packaging solutions, technologies, and services for the global medical cannabis industry, is pleased to announce that the company has received approval from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") for the Obitx, Inc. dividend, and spinoff to MCIG's shareholders.

The Record Date for the dividend has been set for December 11, 2018 (12/11/2018). This is the official date when a shareholder must had been recorded as a shareholder of MCIG to be eligible for the dividend. The Payment Date for the dividend has been set for April 1, 2019.

OBITX has initiated the 15c211 process for the listing and trading of its shares and will update its shareholders once listing approval and a trading symbol has been obtained by FINRA.

About MCIG Group (MCIG)

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, mCig, Inc. (MCIG) is a diversified company servicing the legal cannabis, hemp and CBD markets via its lifestyle brands. mCig, Inc. is committed to be the leading distributor of technology, products, and services to fit the needs of a rapidly expanding industry. mCig, Inc. employs a world-renowned tech team and has recently expanded its products and services to satisfy its evolving role in cannabis and hemp markets. The company looks forward to growing its core competencies to service the ancillary legal Cannabis, Hemp and CBD markets, with broader expansion to take place once federal laws change.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell products based on its technology; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products and technology; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, and future product commercialization; and the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies.

Contact: Paul Rosenberg Attn: Chief Executive Officer info@mcig.org