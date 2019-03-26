Hagens Berman Reminds Astec Industries (ASTE) Investors of April 2, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds investors in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) of the April 2, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the pending securities class action. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Astec Industries securities between July 26, 2016 and October 22, 2018 (the "class period") and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP. For more information about the case or to inquire about serving as Lead Plaintiff click



According to the complaint, during the class period Defendants misled investors about Astec's pellet plant business.

On July 24, 2018, Defendants partially disclosed unresolved issues with the Company's Arkansas wood pellet plant customer and their decision to pay $68 million and forgive about $7 million in receivables in exchange for the customer's release of Astec from its contractual obligations. That day, the price of Astec shares fell about 20%, to close at $48.21.

Then, on October 23, 2018, Defendants revealed, in apparent contrast to earlier statements, that Astec could end up owning another pellet plant in Georgia. This news drove the price of Astec shares down 25% to close at $35.51 that day.

In January 2019, Astec's CEO (Benjamin Brock) resigned.

"We're focused on investors' losses, the extent to which investors may have been misled by senior management's statements, and whether certain insider sales were improper," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

