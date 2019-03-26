USFCR to Hold Free Federal Contracting Webinar on April 2nd

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. , March 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 2, 2019 US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR) will be holding "The Castle Wall Strategy" webinar. The webinar will be held at 11:00 am EST and it will be hosted by USFCR President Dan Driscoll. Only 500 seats are available, registration is free, and interested business owners can secure their seat on govwebinar.com .

The Castle Wall Strategy is an approach to federal contracting that was developed by Driscoll. Prior to this webinar, the Castle Wall Strategy was something that Driscoll has not taught outside of a paid seminar. This webinar is a contractor's or prospective federal contractor's chance to learn of this effective strategy for free.

The basic principle behind the strategy is that the federal marketplace can seem like a "castle." It can be difficult to breach since the average time it takes for a vendor to win their first contract is 18 to 24 months. With this strategy, a contractor will be able to identify the weak points in the "wall," and breach them, thus establishing a foothold in the federal space.

In this seminar, prospective federal contractors will learn:

How to identify the best points of entry before breaking into the castle.

How to plan an a successful attack, saving you time and energy.

How to easily take the castle once the wall splits - and win more federal business.

Dan Driscoll is the President of US Federal Contractor Registration. He has held several positions in the company which includes training, acquisition, finance, HR, and production. Throughout his experience, Dan has consulted many Fortune 500 companies. He's also the author of the recently released book, "The 4 Paths to Success as a Federal Contractor."

US Federal Contractor Registration is the world's most trusted third-party government registration firm. Since 2010, they have been helping businesses of all sizes and industries succeed in the federal marketplace. Their flagship offer is their full-service System for Award Management (SAM) registration. They also provide services such as proposal writing and bid training as well.

