SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CORT WRCDF WCAGY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

Globe Newswire  
March 26, 2019 3:23pm   Comments
NEW YORK, March 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQCM: CORT)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2019
Class Period: August 2, 2017 and February 5, 2019

Get additional information about CORT: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/corcept-therapeutics-incorporated-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Wirecard AG (OTC:WRCDF, WCAGY))
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 9, 2019
Class Period: April 7, 2016 and February 1, 2019

Get additional information about WRCDF, WCAGY: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/wirecard-ag-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com 

