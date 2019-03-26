The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TYME, TAP, KHC and SYNH

NEW YORK, March 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQCM: TYME)

Class Period: March 14, 2018 to January 18, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 29, 2019

The complaint alleges that during the class period Tyme Technologies, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Tyme had not adequately designed the Phase II Study to present reliable results on the efficacy of SM-88 on pancreatic cancer; (ii) Tyme had failed to include an appropriate control group in its open-label Phase II clinical trial for SM-88; (iii) the omission of an appropriate control group distorted the reliability of data showing the efficacy of SM-88 in the Phase II Study; and (iv) as a result, Tyme's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the TYME lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/tyme-technologies-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP)

Class Period: February 14, 2017 to February 12, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 16, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Molson Coors Brewing Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Molson Coors failed to properly reconcile the outside basis deferred income tax liability for Molson Coors' investment in its MillerCoors, LLC partnership; (2) consequently, Molson Coors misreported net income in its consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2017, resulting in an overall downward revision to net income; (3) Molson Coors lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about Molson Coors' business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the TAP lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/molson-coors-brewing-company-loss-submission-form?wire=3

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Class Period: July 6, 2015 to February 21, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that The Kraft Heinz Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendants misrepresented that the Zero Based Budgeting ("ZBB") and other cost-saving measures would deliver increased profitability while simultaneously maintaining base business momentum; (ii) Defendants failed to disclose known trends that were negatively impacting the Company's organic sales growth and profitability; (iii) Defendants falsely represented the ability of the Company's pipeline of new products to generate organic growth; (iv) Defendants falsely stated that "main-stays like Oscar Mayer [and] Kraft cheese" were "tangible drivers of [a] turnaround in the second half of 2018"; (v) Defendants failed to disclose known trends that resulted in the intangible asset impairments associated with the Company's Oscar Mayer and Kraft brands; and (vi) Defendants failed to disclose known trends that resulted in the goodwill impairments affecting its U.S. Refrigerated and Canada Retail divisions.

Get additional information about the KHC lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/the-kraft-heinz-company-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Class Period: May 10, 2017 to February 27, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 30, 2019

The lawsuit alleges Syneos Health, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) Syneos Health's internal control over financial reporting was inadequate; (2) concerns regarding Syneos Health's internal control over financial reporting would result in heightened regulatory scrutiny and an SEC investigation into the company's revenue accounting policies, internal controls and related matters; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Syneos Health's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the SYNH lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/syneos-health-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.