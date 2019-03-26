Virtas Partners Expands Atlanta Office; Hires John Pittman III to Lead

ATLANTA, March 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtas Partners announces the hiring of the leader of its Atlanta office. John Pittman III joins Virtas Partners as Managing Director, responsible for growing the firm's presence in the Southeastern United States. Virtas Partners is an advisory firm headquartered in Chicago that is building a culture and team to serve clients through uniquely well-aligned relationships. Virtas partners with clients to succeed in their most critical transitions, including carve-outs, IPOs, divestitures, capital placements and restructurings.



John Pittman, Head of Atlanta office, Virtas Partners





Pittman will join Brian Ottaviano, Director, and Evan Brothers, Senior Manager, to develop and serve an expanding client base in the Southeast, as well as recruit strategic talent to support Virtas Partners' continuing growth.

"Expanding in the Southeast market is a strategic priority for Virtas in 2019. We recognize the opportunity to partner with the many private equity firms and corporations in the region and the need to bring in someone of John's talent and character to lead our efforts in this market," said Virtas co-founder and Managing Partner Timothy P Czmiel.

Pittman joins Virtas with nearly 18 years of combined Big Four consulting and industry experience. Most recently, he was a Vice President at First Data Corp. for more than three years, where he led global accounting functions, including Accounting Policy and Sarbanes-Oxley compliance, as well as Corporate Accounting/Shared Services. Previously, Pittman worked at KPMG in its Atlanta office, spending the majority of his career in the Transaction Services practice assisting clients in the execution of carve-outs, acquisitions, public and private offerings (such as IPO, Form 10 and 144A), bankruptcy accounting (including fresh start accounting), restatements, separations, and technical accounting interpretation and adoption. John served clients including BP, Burger King Holdings, Darden Restaurants, Delphi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, KKR, Pall Corporation, ServiceMaster, Spectra Energy, Starwood Hotels and Resorts, Sun Capital and Verizon.

"We could not be more thrilled to have John join our team," said Virtas co-founder and Managing Partner Neal McNamara. "He and I worked together for nearly a decade in our previous roles and he is one of the most talented people I have worked with in my career. Even more importantly, he is a trusted friend and I know that he will not only embrace but champion our culture and serve our clients in a remarkable way."

Pittman said: "As I considered my opportunities in the marketplace, I kept coming back to the relationships and culture at Virtas and the appeal was undeniable. We have the opportunity and desire to build something special with our current and future team, serving clients like no one else in this industry."

Send John a message by clicking here .

Virtas Partners is an advisory firm preparing companies for their most critical transitions:

Carve-outs | Divestitures | IPOs

Capital Structuring | Placements

Financial Advisory | Interim Management

Virtas Partners: Trusted. Proven. Our team dedicated to your success. www.virtaspartners.com

Media Contact:

Jon Harmon

jharmon@virtaspartners.com

(630) 815-6586

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0df5d2ec-b072-49f3-8566-8f14f0311eff