Diamond CBD Looks to $72 Billion Pet Industry as Company Puts its MediPets Brand on Showcase at the Global Pet Expo in Orlando

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE--Diamond CBD Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTC:POTN) ("the Company"), and a leader in cutting-edge, hemp-derived CBD products for the wellness market, has its sights set on the booming pet industry, a market worth an estimated $72 billion according to the American Pet Products Association (APPA). The Company's award-winning MediPets line of pet CBD products was on showcase for three days at the influential Global Pet Expo in Orlando, Florida from March 20 - 22.

Organized by the APPA and Pet Industry Distributors Association (PIDA), the Global Pet Expo is the pet industry's largest annual trade show, showcasing the latest and greatest products available for all types of pets including dogs, cats, birds, fish, reptiles, small animals, and even horses. This year's event was attended by more than 6,500 of the world's top retailers, wholesalers, and market buyers and featured 1,164 exhibitors, 3,523 booths, and more than 3,000 new product launches.



Diamond CBD's MediPets line of hemp-derived CBD-infused oils, pet treats, and pet sprays are specially formulated to let cat and dog owners share the health benefits of CBD with their favorite furry friends. The Company's pet products have drawn rave reviews, with MediPets Dog Treats winning a 2018 Pet Business Industry Recognition Award by Pet Business Magazine.



"We recognize that our consumers love their pets as much as any member of their family. That's why our MediPets team is dedicated to creating a range of CBD-infused products in different flavors and categories that will help keep pets healthy and happy," said Kevin Hagen, CEO of PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. "It was great to be a part of another amazing Global Pet Expo and give retailers, wholesalers, and market buyers an opportunity to get to know and experience our great brand."



The APPA reported that Americans spent $61.25 billion on pet care products alone in 2017. Those strong numbers and the rising tide of pet adoptions have led experts to estimate the global pet food market to grow to $98.81 billion by 2022.



Global Pet Expo (https://globalpetexpo.org/), presented by the American Pet Products Association (APPA) and Pet Industry Distributors Association (PIDA), is the pet industry's largest annual trade show featuring the newest, most innovative pet products on the market today. The show features 16 football fields' worth of pet products, more than 3,000 product-launches, and 270 first-time exhibiting companies. Ranked one of the top 100 trade shows in the nation by Trade Show Executive Magazine, the Show is only open to independent retailers, distributors, mass-market buyers, and other qualified professionals.

About Diamond CBD, Inc. : Diamond CBD focuses on the research, development, and multinational marketing of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives. Diamond CBD's team consists of hemp industry pioneers and natural product experts, chemists, doctors, and scientists, dedicated to producing the finest and purest cannabidiol (CBD) oils. The result is a robust selection considered among the most powerful natural CBD oils, tinctures, edibles, and vape liquids found anywhere. For more information, please visit the website at www.DiamondCBD.com .

About PotNetwork Holdings, Inc .: PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink:POTN) is a publicly-traded company that acts as a holding company for its principal subsidiaries, First Capital Venture Co., the owner of Diamond CBD, Inc., the maker of Diamond CBD products. For more information, please visit the website at www.Potnetworkholding.com.

