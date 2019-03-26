TruRoad Acquires 2 Auto Glass Businesses in NY and Portland, OR

WOBURN, Mass., March 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruRoad Auto Glass, a leading provider of in-shop and mobile auto glass repair, replacement and recalibration services, today announced recent acquisitions of two more auto glass service centers on both the east and west coasts, further expanding its national footprint of corporate-owned auto glass repair, replacement, and ADAS recalibration service centers.



The two acquisitions include Apple Auto Glass of Portland, Oregon, and Hudson Valley Auto Glass, based in Wappingers Falls, New York, servicing the communities of Westchester County, Lower Hudson Valley and Duchess County.

TruRoad operates the industry's most recognized and trusted regional brands including JN Phillips Auto Glass, Techna Glass, Harmon Auto Glass and Windshield Centers.

"The acquisition of Hudson Valley Auto Glass presents a great opportunity to service the highly attractive New York market, and is a continuation of our expansion across the Northeast," said Bob Rosenfield, CEO of TruRoad. "We are thrilled to be adding the former owners Ed and Michelle Lee to our team. They bring a tremendous amount of industry experience to our business in Southern Connecticut and New York."

Apple Auto Glass brings to the TruRoad portfolio another established brand with a long-standing history of providing outstanding service to its customers.

"Apple Auto Glass has been a fixture in the Portland, Oregon market for 30 years and we are pleased to be adding Cathy Goldsworth and her highly skilled team to TruRoad," said Rich Harrison, COO of Windshield Centers. "Apple Auto Glass is a well-established market leader and we are proud to be adding this business to our current operation in the Pacific Northwest."

About TruRoad

Headquartered in Woburn, MA, TruRoad provides national on-demand, on-site auto glass repair, replacement and recalibration of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). With 75 years of serving customers, trusted TruRoad regional brands include JN Phillips Auto Glass, Techna Glass, Harmon Auto Glass and Windshield Centers. TruRoad also provides services through certified auto glass service providers across the United States.

