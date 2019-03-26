RJD Green Inc. Specialty Contracting Division Silex Holdings Announced the Hiring of National Sales Executive

Tulsa, OK, March 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- RJD Green Inc. announced the hiring of Kyle Schmidt to assist in the growth and expansion program of Silex Holdings.



Mr. Schmidt has a success record in both the commercial and homebuilder markets in the kitchen and bath product sales. As well he has served in the roles of National Sales Manager and National Marketing Director within Silex Holding's target markets.

Ron Brewer, CEO of RJD Green Inc., states, "Kyle is an important addition to the Silex team. His industry expertise and reputation for team building adds a key component to Silex's continued growth and expansion. We feel Kyle's addition solidifies the Silex team's ability to create the required sales for the successful progression and expansion of the Silex Holding's business platform. We continue to cautiously broaden our product base and enlarge our regional expansion in Silex Holdings."

About RJD Green, Inc.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which holds interest in IoSoft Inc, a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers: Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; Silex Holdings Division, which is engaged in specialty construction and industrial manufacturing and fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex offers installed granite/other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and retail customer. Visit http://www.rjdgreen.com

For additional information contact, Ron Brewer, CEO at ronb@rjdgreen.com, or at (918) 551-7883, or Douglass Baker, OTC PR Group at corp@otcprgroup.com or at (561) 807-6350

Forward-looking Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events of future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluation such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.