FemPulse to Participate in Panel Discussion at the 2019 Bioelectronic Medicine Forum

MINNEAPOLIS, March 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FemPulse Corporation (FemPulse), a private, clinical-stage bioelectronic medicine company developing a novel therapy for the personalized treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) in women, announced today that Donald Deyo, President and CEO, is scheduled to participate in the Entrepreneur Panel I session on bioelectronic medicine in the 2019 Bioelectronic Medicine Forum taking place Thursday, April 4th, in New York City.



Event:

2019 Bioelectronic Medicine Forum | Entrepreneur Panel I Location:

Millennium Broadway Hotel, New York, NY Date / Time:

Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 10:15am ET

This is the second annual meeting of the Bioelectronic Medicine Forum, a management and investment conference focused exclusively on the new and emerging bioelectronic medicine industry. In addition to participation in panel discussions, entrepreneurs, executives, and leading researchers in the space will also give presentations and be available to network with attendees. Sessions will feature various indications for bioelectronic medicine and will allow attendees to hear from some of the leading researchers and entrepreneurs developing clinically and commercially promising products to treat a range of disorders.



Mr. Deyo commented, "Bioelectronic medicine is a rapidly emerging industry and we are honored to be selected for this panel, which supports our position at the forefront of the field with our unique solution for treating OAB. We look forward to convening with other industry leaders as well as the investment community to advance the field and avoid the limitations and side effects of inadequate drug therapies. The forum is a great opportunity to increase awareness not only about our Company and the advantages of the FemPulse System, but also more broadly about a part of medicine that is still relatively unknown to many people. With the strides being made in the industry and events such as these, it won't be long before the public is accustomed to the concept of bioelectronic medicine and the importance of exploring its various applications."

About FemPulse Corporation

FemPulse Corporation is a privately held clinical-stage bioelectronic medicine company focused on treating women with overactive bladder. The Company is developing the FemPulse System, an elegant neuromodulation platform, intended to provide mild electrical nerve stimulation to regulate bladder function and relieve the symptoms of OAB. The small, vaginal ring is disposable and may remain indwelling for days or weeks, affording discreet, personalized, continuous and self-managed therapy. For more information, visit www.fempulse.com .





