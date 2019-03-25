INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Amdocs Limited Investors (DOX)

BENSALEM, Pa., March 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Amdocs Limited investors ("Amdocs" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DOX ) concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.



On January 23, 2019, Spruce Point Capital Management published a report alleging that Amdocs "engineered superficial top and bottom-line growth" through "opaque M&A, aggressive percentage-of-completion accounting, software cost capitalization, and repeated one-off net tax benefits." On this news, shares of Amdocs fell $5.41, or nearly 9%, to close at $55.06 on January 23, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

