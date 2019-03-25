CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ASTE, CAG, CTL and CRBP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, March 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Class Period: July 26, 2016 - October 22, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 2, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding Astec's business, operations and prospects, including that its wood pellet plants suffered from significant and costly problems that prevented them from running at their promised production capacity, posing a threat to the Company's pellet plant business, its overall financial performance, and its financial outlook. As a result of this information being withheld from the market, the price of Astec stock was artificially inflated to a high of nearly $70 per share during the Class Period.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Class Period: Pursuant to the SPO on or about October 9, 2018 and/or between June 27, 2018 and December 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 23, 2019

The complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose material information, including that (i) Conagra inadequately performed proper due diligence in connection with the acquisition of Pinnacle; (ii) the performance of Pinnacle's three leading brands was not deteriorating due to intensified competition, but to self-inflicted subpar innovation and executional missteps; (iii) Pinnacle's business was performing so poorly that it had resorted to pushing promotional deals to retailers in an effort to boost sales; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis when made.

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL)

Class Period: May 10, 2018 - March 4, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 6, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: CenturyLink, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CenturyLink had undisclosed material weaknesses in its internal controls over revenue recording processes and the procedures for measuring fair value of assets and liabilities assumed in connection with its Level 3 Communications, Inc. acquisition; (2) consequently, CenturyLink would delay the filing of its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 despite initially reporting those financial results in a press release dated February 13, 2019; and (3) as a result, CenturyLink's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Corbus Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQGM: CRBP)

Class Period: November 14, 2016 - February 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Corbus Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Corbus improperly changed the primary efficacy endpoint for the clinical study of its drug candidate, Lenabasum, after the results were unblinded to Corbus; (2) Corbus reported a one-sided p value, not the traditional two-sided p value normally reported in clinical trials, in an effort to conceal the fact that the study results did not have statistical significance; and (3) as a result, Corbus' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

