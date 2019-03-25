CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MHLD, KHC, WTW and USX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, March 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Class Period: March 4, 2014 - November 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 12, 2019

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, defendants misrepresented the quality and nature of Maiden's underwriting and risk management policies and practices and the risks of its reinsurance portfolio. In particular, defendants misleadingly claimed that they were subjecting AmTrust's insurance portfolio to robust analysis and cross-checks to ensure that the Company had appropriately priced the risk of reinsuring AmTrust's insurance portfolio. In truth, the Company had failed to employ sufficient underwriting and risk management protocols and had largely abdicated its responsibility to ensure that its AmTrust Reinsurance segment priced policies commensurate with the risk assumed by the Company.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Class Period: July 6, 2015 - February 21, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2019

Allegations: The Kraft Heinz Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendants misrepresented that the Zero Based Budgeting ("ZBB") and other cost-saving measures would deliver increased profitability while simultaneously maintaining base business momentum; (ii) Defendants failed to disclose known trends that were negatively impacting the Company's organic sales growth and profitability; (iii) Defendants falsely represented the ability of the Company's pipeline of new products to generate organic growth; (iv) Defendants falsely stated that "main-stays like Oscar Mayer [and] Kraft cheese" were "tangible drivers of [a] turnaround in the second half of 2018"; (v) Defendants failed to disclose known trends that resulted in the intangible asset impairments associated with the Company's Oscar Mayer and Kraft brands; and (vi) Defendants failed to disclose known trends that resulted in the goodwill impairments affecting its U.S. Refrigerated and Canada Retail divisions.

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW)

Class Period: May 4, 2018 - February 26, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 3, 2019

Allegations: Weight Watchers International, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Weight Watchers was experiencing diminished subscriber demand attributable due to the onslaught of new competing smartphone fitness apps, meal-delivery services, and other tech advances was driving down Weight Watchers' new subscriber growth and its subscriber retention rates; (b) diminished subscriber growth, when coupled with the much larger number of fourth quarter subscription lapses that Weight Watchers typically experiences, made it highly unlikely that the Company would retain four million subscribers by the end of 2018; (c) Weight Watchers was not on track to grow its subscriber count to five million or to drive annual revenues to more than $2 billion by the end-of-2020; (d) a decreased subscriber count would result in decreased revenues and profits; and (e) as a result, Defendants' statements about Weight Watchers' business metrics and financial prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Class Period: Purchasers of common stock pursuant/and or traceable to the initial public offering completed in June 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 10, 2019

The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents failed to disclose that: (1) a shortage of trucks was negatively impacting U.S. Xpress's dedicated division; (2) (a) certain shipping patterns had been performing differently than expected and, as a result, (b) utilization and driver retention and hiring were being negatively affected, and as a result, (c) U.S. Xpress's dedicated accounts, including one large account, were being negatively impacted; and as a result, (d) U.S. Xpress's OTR division was providing continued support to the dedicated division; (3) (a) U.S. Xpress failed to stay informed regarding two large liability events; and as a result (b) U.S. Xpress's insurance claim expense was understated; and (4) U.S. Xpress's cost per mile for driver wages and independent contractors was exceeding the Company's internal expectations.

