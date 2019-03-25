VelocityEHS Focused on Future of HSE Technology at Verdantix Summit Europe

CHICAGO, March 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS , the global leader in cloud-based health, safety and environment (HSE) solutions, will join health and safety leaders from around the globe to share insights on the future of HSE software at the Verdantix 2019 HSE Summit Europe in London, United Kingdom. During the panel discussion, "HSE Leaders of the Future: Innovators, Collaborators & Digitizers," Matt Airhart, president of VelocityEHS Canada, will make the case for HSE software that puts people first and is easy to use.



At the VelocityEHS booth (#5), its team will demonstrate how it is making Airhart's vision a reality through its full suite of award-winning, HSE solutions that pair cutting edge technologies like AI, motion capture, voice to text, video capture and barcode scanning with the best user experience in the industry. Event attendees are invited to see how VelocityEHS is transforming the way companies use and deploy software to improve HSE outcomes.

"The future of HSE technology is in building software that is engaging for everyone who touches it, especially front line workers," said Airhart. "At VelocityEHS, engaging means software that fits into the natural work flow, moves seamlessly from desktop to phone and back again, automates the mundane, streamlines the complex, and has HSE best practices baked in. We encourage HSE professionals looking to upgrade their HSE programs through technology to focus less on specific features and more on products that are intuitive, scalable and easy to implement right out of the box. The real purpose of HSE solutions is to simplify things for the people using it."

Recognized as a Leader in the Verdantix 2017 Green Quadrant Analysis for EHS&S software, VelocityEHS received high marks for its capabilities and momentum, and ranked among the top software providers for product breadth and depth. The company's robust out-of-the-box solution stood out for exceptional safety, chemical management, and mobile functionality.

The 2019 Verdantix HSE Summit Europe will gather more than 150 HSE leaders and technology executives at the Stamford Bridge Chelsea Stadium in London, UK to discuss the HSE technology landscape. Visit www.Verdantix.com for more information.

To learn more about VelocityEHS' innovative software solutions, visit www.EHS.com .

