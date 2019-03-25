MEDIA ALERT: Tenable Chairman and CEO Amit Yoran to be Honored as an FCW Federal 100 Award Recipient

COLUMBIA, Md., March 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable®, Inc. , the Cyber Exposure company, today announced that its Chairman and CEO Amit Yoran will be honored as an FCW Fed100 recipient on March 28, 2019.



Honoring the most exceptional people in Federal IT, these awards celebrate individuals in both industry and public sector who are transforming the government's ability to deliver on its most critical missions.

With a career spanning the Department of Defense (DoD), Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and RSA, Yoran's deep understanding of the federal cybersecurity environment, from both a private- and public-sector perspective, has made him an influential leader.

"I've known Amit for years and have come to rely on his technical expertise when it comes to cybersecurity policy – he's leading the industry in research and development and there's no doubt his leadership is making our country safer," said Maryland Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger. "I congratulate him on this well-deserved recognition."

Throughout his career, Yoran has worked to educate lawmakers and industry stakeholders on the importance of smart, common-sense cyber policy and critical infrastructure protection. Just this past year, effective advocacy from cybersecurity leaders, including Yoran, led to the elevation of the former DHS National Preparedness and Programs Directorate (NPPD) to its new status as the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), a DHS component agency focused on cybersecurity and infrastructure protection.

"Amit's commitment to improving federal cybersecurity is unwavering, and his expertise in the industry gives Tenable and everyone he works with invaluable insight," said James Hayes, vice president of global government affairs, Tenable. "This award is truly well deserved for the incredible impact Amit has on improving the state of cybersecurity throughout the federal sector."

In addition to Yoran, the Fed 100 awards recognize some of the brightest minds in federal cybersecurity, including Jeanette Manfra, Assistant Director for Cybersecurity at the Department of Homeland Security, and Dana Deasy, CIO at the Department of Defense.

For more information about the Fed100 awards visit: https://fcw.com/fed100

