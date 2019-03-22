Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Whitestone REIT (WSR) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages WSR Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). Our investigation concerns whether Whitestone has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On February 27, 2019, after the market closed, Whitestone filed it's Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing that the audit committee of the board of trustees had determined that the company's financial results for the periods March 31, 2018, June 30, 2018, and September 30, 2018 should be restated and could no longer be relied upon.

On this news, Whitestone's share price fell by more than 8%, closing at $13.01 per share on February 28, 2019.

