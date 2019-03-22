GTEC Announces Update on Retail Store Initiatives

Kelowna, BC, March 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTEC Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:GTEC) (OTCQB:GGTTF) (FRA:1BUP) ("GTEC" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following updates on its retail store initiatives, further to its November 7, 2018 press release:

GTEC has completed its due diligence of a private British Columbia corporation ("AssetCo") and is negotiating the terms of the definitive asset purchase agreement with AssetCo (the "Definitive Agreement"). Pursuant to the Definitive Agreement, GreenTec Retail Ventures Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of GTEC, will acquire the assets of AssetCo, including two retail cannabis locations in Vancouver, BC. GTEC is negotiating the terms of an asset purchase agreement with a society created pursuant to the laws of British Columbia ("SocietyCo"), pursuant to which, GTEC will acquire all the assets of SocietyCo, including a retail cannabis location and cannabis consulting clinic located in Vancouver, BC.

Both acquisitions remain subject to approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.





Tumbleweed Farms Milestone Payment

The Company announces that it has issued $2,250,000 of common shares of GTEC (the "Common Shares") at a deemed value of approximately $0.60 per share to the Vendors of Tumbleweed Farms, in connection with Tumbleweed Farms' submission of its Affirmation of Readiness and Video Evidence Package to Health Canada, as previously announced on March 13, 2019. Accordingly, the Company issued 3,759,319 Common Shares.



The Common Shares are subject to a statutory hold period lasting four months and one day from the date of issuance.





About GTEC

GTEC Holdings is a specialized cannabis company dedicated to cultivating ultra-premium quality cannabis in purpose-built indoor facilities. The company is vertically integrated across all major sectors of the Canadian cannabis industry and is currently licensed by Health Canada for Standard Cultivation, Standard Processing and Analytical testing. The management team is comprised of a diverse skill set sourced from leading global food & beverage and premium alcohol companies. GTEC has completed three cultivation facilities and is currently cultivating and selling cannabis. The Company has two additional facilities coming on stream in the latter half of 2019, which will increase annual capacity from 4,000kg to 14,000kg. GTEC's retail division is pursuing licensing for over 35 recreational cannabis stores across Western Canada. GTEC's ultra-premium indoor flower will be marketed and sold under its flagship trademarked brands; BLK MKT™, Tenzo™, GreenTec™, Cognōscente™, Treehugger™, and FN™. The Company is actively pursuing sales and distribution opportunities across all major business channels: medical, recreational, B2B and export. GTEC is a publicly traded corporation, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, OTCQB Venture Market and Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia.



