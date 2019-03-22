CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GSM, CORT, UMC and INGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, March 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Class Period: August 21, 2018 - November 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ferroglobe-plc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Ferroglobe PLC allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there was excess supply of the Company's products; (2) demand for the Company's products was declining; (3) as a result, the pricing of the Company's products would be materially impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Ferroglobe PLC class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQCM: CORT)

Class Period: August 2, 2017 - February 5, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/corcept-therapeutics-incorporated-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had improperly paid doctors to promote its drug Korlym; (2) the Company aggressively promoted Korlym for off-label uses; (3) the Company's sole specialty pharmacy was a related party; (4) the Company artificially inflated its revenue and sales using illicit sales practices through a related party; (5) such practices are reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC)

Class Period: October 28, 2015 - November 1, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/united-microelectronics-corporation-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: United Microelectronics Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) UMC conspired with Fujian to steal trade secrets from Micron relating to its research and development of Dynamic Random-Access Memory ("DRAM"); (ii) UMC hired former Micron employees for the purpose of stealing such information from Micron; (iii) the foregoing conduct placed UMC and certain of its employees at an increased risk of criminal and regulatory investigation by the U.S. government; and (iv) as a result, UMC's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the United Microelectronics Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Class Period: November 8, 2017 - February 26, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 6, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/inogen-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Inogen, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Inogen had overstated the true size of the total addressable market ("TAM") for its portable oxygen concentrators and had misstated the basis for its calculation of the TAM; (ii) Inogen had falsely attributed its sales growth to the strong sales acumen of its salesforce, when in reality it was due in large part to sales tactics designed to deceive its elderly customer base; (iii) the growth in Inogen's domestic business-to-business sales to home medical equipment ("HME") providers was inflated, unsustainable and was eroding direct-to-consumer sales; and (iv) very little of Inogen's business was actually coming from the more stable Medicare market.

To learn more about the Inogen, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



