FOLSOM, Calif., March 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgreeYa Solutions , an industry leader in global software, solutions and services, is pleased to announce its return to the California County Information Services Directors Association (CCISDA) Spring 2019 Conference taking place from March 24-27 at the Hyatt Regency in Monterey, Calif.



The CCISDA Conference – a bi-annual meeting of the official organization of county IT directors and CIOs throughout the state of California – encompasses four days of intensive information exchange in the form of workshops and seminars, as well as a full showcase of products and services from organizations specializing in IT for local government.

AgreeYa's experts will be on-hand to demonstrate their innovative solutions for digital governance, including an array of custom applications to benefit citizens and county employees alike. In addition to its core selection of high-value applications for codeless customization, management, security, recovery and diagnostic assessment of SharePoint and Office 365, attendees will have the opportunity to experience a broad range of AgreeYa's customizable apps and tools, including interactive chatbots and real-time dashboards for public interface, digital workplaces, intelligent intranet, automated software testing and analytics for increased internal productivity and security, just to name a few.

"As digital technology has become more complex and widespread, the level of service that citizens expect from their local governments has shifted accordingly," says Ajay Kaul, managing partner at AgreeYa Solutions. "For the past two decades, AgreeYa has remained devoted to addressing the important challenges facing government organizations, and has positioned itself at the forefront of the development and incorporation of burgeoning technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, IoT and cloud infrastructure."

Over the course of its 20-year history in government IT innovation, AgreeYa has developed a holistic approach to pioneering solutions to the ever-changing challenges of the sector, centering on four main areas of focus:

Engaging citizens

Empowering employees

Optimizing operations

Re-inventing services

AgreeYa's cutting-edge solutions provide county governments of varying sizes with cost-effective and innovative tools to address the ever-increasing service demands of citizens and stakeholders. Booth #43 will offer an in-depth look at transformative services for:

Intranet and Self-Service Portals for Citizens

Cloud and Infrastructure Services

Custom Web-based Application Development

BYOD and Mobility

Advanced Analytics and Business Intelligence

Software Test Automation

Interested in meeting with AgreeYa Solutions at CCISDA? Book your appointment here . For more information about AgreeYa's full lineup of products and solutions, visit www.agreeya.com .

ABOUT AGREEYA SOLUTIONS: AgreeYa Solutions is a global systems integrator delivering a competitive advantage for its customers through software, solutions and services. Established in 1999, AgreeYa is headquartered in Folsom, Calif. with an international footprint and a team of more than 1,500 professionals. AgreeYa works with 500+ organizations ranging from Fortune 100 firms to small and large businesses across industries such as telecom, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, pharma/life sciences, utilities, technology, public sector and others. AgreeYa has received considerable recognition in the industry for its technology leadership, quality processes and customer success that includes designation as a Microsoft Gold partner, CMMI certification and ISO 9001:2015 compliance. AgreeYa Solutions engages with its customers as a trusted partner to live its motto of "building its future on your success." Its software portfolio includes QuickApps (an award-winning suite of SharePoint web apps and pre-built templates), Site Administrator (which allows users to gain insight for improved compliance and governance of their SharePoint environments), Recovery Manager (a solution for rapid and scalable SharePoint content restoration), BeatBlip (which simplifies software test automation) and Cogent (a comprehensive end-to-end case management solution for collections agencies and law firms.) As part of its solutions and services offerings, AgreeYa provides intranet/portal, content management, and collaboration, cloud and infrastructure solutions, business intelligence and big data analytics, product engineering, application development and management, independent software testing and staffing – including IT, non-IT and risk/compliance/anti-money laundering (AML) solutions. For more information, visit www.agreeya.com .

