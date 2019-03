LA JOLLA, Calif., March 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM)



Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of Directors of CalPrivate Bank, announced today, "We are excited to welcome Brett Lawrence to our Board. Brett brings a wealth of bank oversight, technical and industry knowledge to our bank. He has a distinguished record of accomplishment and success in the private sector and has had a distinguished naval career."

Mr. Lawrence joined the Rancho Mission Viejo Company, a major private investment and real estate Development Company in Orange County, CA in 2019 as Senior Vice-President – Investments. He is responsible for managing all functions related to the liquid, financial, and real estate asset portfolio of RMV and affiliated persons and entities.

Prior to joining RMV, Mr. Lawrence was with WCM Investment Management in Laguna Beach, CA, a $32 billion global, fundamental growth equity strategies fund. Previously he was Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer with Carpenter & Company in Irvine, CA, and a Principal for the Carpenter Community BancFund, a private equity fund focused on the banking industry. Prior to his investment career, Brett served six years on active duty as a Surface Warfare Officer in the United States Navy.

Mr. Lawrence has previously served on the boards of Bank of Manhattan and Plaza Bank, as well as the boards of their respective holding companies.

Mr. Lawrence is a Southern California native and resident of San Clemente, CA. He earned his B.S. in Economics from the U.S. Naval Academy and his MBA from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

Tom Wornham, CEO of the bank noted, "Brett is a great addition to our existing highly accomplished Board of Directors. In addition to his outstanding skill sets, Brett gives us another high profile community member in Orange County."

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high net worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills and El Segundo as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is a SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer 5-Star Rated Bank and is rated as one of the Top 200 Safest Banks in America by Deposits.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Thomas V. Wornham

President/CEO

Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

(858) 875.6900

Safe Harbor Paragraph

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward‐looking statements. These factors include economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel and facilities and merged banks, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, the effects of the bank mergers and acquisitions in our markets, system failures and internet security, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise.